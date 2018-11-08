109 couples renew wedding vows

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Annual Diocesan Silver & Gold Mass held at cathedral

PATERSON Being a witness to the world as an example of God’s love was a prominent theme at the annual Diocesan celebration marking couples’ Silver and Gold wedding anniversaries held at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here Nov. 4.



Coordinated by the Diocesan Office of Family Life, Bishop Serratelli was the main celebrant of the Silver and Gold Mass with many priests from around the Diocese concelebrating the Mass that marked the 31st Sunday in Ordinary Time. Joined by generations of family to celebrate this joyous occasion, which included children and grandchildren filling the cathedral, 109 couples celebrating their 25th, 50th, 60th, 62nd, 65th and 70th anniversaries, renewed their wedding vows before the Bishop. Father Carmen Buono, who serves as chaplain at Morris Catholic High School in Denville, delivered the homily for the Mass.



“We come together to celebrate the great gift of love given to us through the Sacrament of Matrimony,” Bishop Serratelli said as he welcomed the couples to the celebration. “On this beautiful day filled with sunlight on the outside, we are filled with joy inside our cathedral.”



In his homily, Father Buono, a widower who was ordained to the priesthood in 2007, shared with the couples that this year would have been his own golden anniversary of marriage with his wife, Barbara, who passed away suddenly in 2000. “The Holy Spirit works in beautiful and wonderful ways,” he said. “I thank God I was married for 33 years to the most beautiful and loving woman. She passed away 18 years ago this week. After several years, I asked the Bishop about the possibility of studying for priesthood and he said ‘yes.’ I so graciously appreciate that, Bishop, and every morning you are in my prayers.”



“Our gathering today at this Mass and celebration is about the truth, beauty and the joy of marriage. You are a living sign that despite the frailty of the human condition, the delicate vocation of marriage is not only possible, but is also worth the effort.” Father Buono said. “It is possible for a husband and wife to love one another in good times and in bad, in sickness and in health forever until death do you part. I applaud all the anniversary couples for your witness to God’s love. Your marriage can be likened to God’s love for us.”



“It is so easy to become lazy and take one another for granted, losing the joy of love,” he told the couples. “Life can become very routine and you must be careful not to forget one another. Keep love alive. Avoid the temptation to avoid one another when things are tough. There are crosses in every vocation but the Lord is always there to help us carry the cross. The love of Christ is victorious and triumphs. May the Lord continue to bless all of you.”



As they did on their wedding day, the 109 couples exchanged vows holding each other’s hands. Before the Bishop, the couples renewed their love, fidelity and commitment to each other in Holy Matrimony. Each couple received a commemorative certificate signed by the Bishop honoring their significant anniversaries.



At the conclusion of the Mass, Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the cathedral, invited couples and their families to a reception at the Bishop Rodimer Center, next to the cathedral. At the reception, many couples took a photo with the Bishop.



Among 63 golden anniversary couples at the Mass was Frank and Barbara Tinari, parishioners of Holy Family in Florham Park. The couple was married at the chapel of Fordham University in the Bronx, N.Y., on June 8, 1968. They have three children and two grandchildren. “It’s wonderful to be here,” said Frank Tinari. His wife, Barbara, added, “It’s very encouraging to see so many couples.”



Celebrating their silver anniversary on Oct. 16 were Christine and Michael DeLuca of St. Michael Parish in Netcong, who attended the Mass with their children. Christine DeLuca said, “It’s amazing to see so many couples. It was a very nice witness for our daughters to see so many couples who found love for the rest of their lives.”



When asked what advice he would give to young couples, Michael DeLuca said, “Marriage is like a roller coaster. There will be a lot of ups and downs, but you will get through it.”



At the close of the Mass, the Bishop told the couples, “It was a great joy to have all of you here. You are a wonderful witness to the grace of God in the world today. Your witness shows our young people that it is possible to be married and to be happy, despite the sufferings and trials that all of us go through. On behalf of my brother priests I congratulate you again and say thank you so much for witnessing to us what God’s grace means in our world.”

