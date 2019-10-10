14 men installed as acolytes

PARSIPPANY Bishop Serratelli installed 14 men of diverse backgrounds to the office of acolyte, during a Mass on Oct. 1 in St. Peter the Apostle Church here. This is the last step before their ordination to the diocesan Permanent Diaconate in June 2020.
Bishop Serratelli served as main celebrant and homilist of the 7:30 p.m. Mass, where he installed the following men to the ministry of acolyte: Juan Borges of St. Bonaventure Parish, Paterson; Jerzy Chciuk of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Highland Lakes; Johnny Figueroa of Sacred Heart/Holy Rosary Parish, Dover; Ronny Gonzalez of St. Anthony Parish, Hawthorne; Brian Gusciora of St. Joseph Parish, Passaic; Marc Mackin of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Pompton Plains; Gilberto Martinez of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Passaic; Stephen McKenzie of St. Joseph Parish, West Milford; Luis Carlos Mendez of St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Parsippany; John Meyer and Russ Raffay of St. Michael Parish, Netcong; John Mihalko of Assumption Parish, Morristown; William Ruane of St. Matthew the Apostle Parish, Randolph; and Gregory Szpunar of St. Lawrence Parish, Chester.
Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Serratelli were many diocesan priests, including many priests from the deacons’ parishes. Numerous permanent deacons from around the Diocese, as well as family and friends, attended the liturgy to show their support for the new acolytes.
“These men have been studying for four years. This is the final step before their ordination as permanent deacons of the Diocese,” said Deacon Peter Cistaro of St. Peter’s, director of the Diocesan Permanent Diaconate. “As acolytes, these men help priests and deacons prepare for Mass and assist them at Mass and distribute Holy Communion as Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist,” he said.