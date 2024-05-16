15 youths strengthened for Christian service during confirmation at Paterson parish

The community of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Paterson on May 12 welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney who celebrated Mass in the church. There, he administered the sacrament of confirmation to 15 parish youths. Father Eider H. Reyes, St. Anthony’s pastor, concelebrated the Mass. Father Jared Brogan, director of the diocesan Office of Worship, was master of ceremonies. At confirmation, a baptized person is sealed with the gift of the Holy Spirit and is strengthened for service to the Body of Christ.