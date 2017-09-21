150 years of health care

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Mass concludes celebration of 150th anniversary of St. Joseph’s Healthcare System

CONVENT STATION St. Joseph’s Healthcare System concluded the celebration of its 150th anniversary at a Mass Sept. 9 in Holy Family Chapel here, at which the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth, founders and sponsors of St. Joseph’s, were honored.



Bishop Serratelli presided at the Mass with Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop of Newark. The Mass was attended by those from St. Joseph’s Healthcare System, the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth and the faithful from the Paterson Diocese.



Worshippers filled the Holy Family Chapel to welcome Cardinal Tobin, Bishop Serratelli and the many sisters who have been instrumental in the healing mission of St. Joseph’s. Stories of the earliest beginnings of then-St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson were shared, as well as a special recognition for the six Sisters of Charity who first opened the hospital on Sept. 8, 1867 and then served as administrators over its long history.



“I know I speak for all Sisters of Charity in acknowledging that from that small beginning through today, the compassionate care and healing presence embodied in the mission of St. Joseph’s could not have been realized without the thousands upon thousands of women and men who throughout those years have lived this Mission with us every day,” said Sister of Charity Marilyn Thie, chairperson of the board of trustees for St. Joseph’s Healthcare System.



Also participating in the liturgy were Father Martin Rooney and Deacon Lawrence Duffy from St. Joseph’s Healthcare System. The choir of Sisters of Charity and Mother Seton High School Ensemble led the congregation in hymns of praise.



In a special ceremony following the liturgy, Kevin J. Slavin, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Healthcare System, paid tribute to Sister Ann Cecelia Hartnett and Sister Mary Clare Reilly who served among the original founders of St. Joseph’s along with Sister Ann Jean Regan, one the first administrators of the hospital. Collectively, these three sisters were at the helm of St. Joseph’s for its first 100 years. Slavin also acknowledged Sister Jacqueline Burns, Sister Angelica Doris and Sister Jane Frances Brady. Sister Jane served as the administrator of St. Joseph’s for more than two decades and took the hospital into a new era of healthcare delivery. Her acknowledgement during the liturgy was punctuated by a standing ovation for her years of service and dedication.



“All of these sisters are fondly remembered and acknowledged — having earned a prominent place in the history of St. Joseph’s,” said Slavin. “The Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth serve as reminders of our unwavering commitment to our communities. Their guidance continues to lead us and drive our mission, vision and values.”

