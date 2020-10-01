CONVENT STATION The Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth marked the 160th anniversary of the founding of their order with a Mass at the Motherhouse here in Holy Family Chapel Sept. 26. Bishop Kevin Sweeney celebrated the anniversary Mass with Sisters of Charity attending following CDC guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.
Sister of Charity Maureen Shaughnessy, general superior, said, “The best part of the day was the opportunity for us to be together — it’s been a challenging time for sure.”
The order was founded in 1859, when Sister Mary Xavier Mehegan was appointed to serve on Washington Street in Newark by the New York Sisters of Charity and they designated Sister Mary Catherine Nevin to assist her. From there, the order — the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth — was founded.
Since the founding of the Sisters of Charity 160 years ago, the religious sisters have left an impact on the lives of so many through the order’s service in healthcare, education, mission work and ministry to the poor. They serve in 15 dioceses within the United States, El Salvador and Haiti.
Currently one of their sisters, Blessed Miriam Teresa Demjanovich, is in the final step in the cause for canonization. She was beatified on Oct. 4, 2014 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.
Working in the same spirit as St. Vincent DePaul, St. Louise DeMarillac, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and Mother Xavier Mehegan, in the Paterson Diocese, Sisters of Charity have served in Butler, Chatham, Clifton, Convent Station, Dover, Madison, Mount Hope, Passaic, Paterson, Totowa, Wayne and Whippany.