Postcard campaign to protect babies in the womb making headway in Diocese

CLIFTON If you could save a life by just signing your name, would you? Through the “Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act” postcard and petition campaign, the faithful throughout the Diocese have the opportunity to save babies 20 weeks in the womb from abortion.



Since the summer, almost 14,000 postcards and petitions have been signed and sent from the faithful in the Paterson Diocese for the passage of the “Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act” (A-1686/S537) to be sent to state legislatures. So far, 27 parishes have responded to the postcard campaign and all parishes are invited to become involved in seeing this important piece of legislation becoming law. Parishes should contact Dr. Mary Mazzarella, director the Diocesan Respect Life Office, for more information.



The 20/20 Project has been leading the way for the passage of this act in the state. The organization has been instrumental in getting the message out that “babies in the womb feel pain” through several other campaigns such as car magnets, days of prayer and fasting, and social media. The name for the campaign comes from the goal to pass it into law by the year 2020 to protect babies 20 weeks-post fertilization in the womb from abortion.



“It’s important that we realize that a baby at 20 weeks is fully formed, all its vital organs are functioning and with proper neonatal medical care the baby can survive outside the womb. All the baby has to do is grow in weight and height. Also at 20 weeks, babies can feel pain,” said Dr. Mazzarella.



In the state of New Jersey, abortion is legal for any reason throughout all nine months of pregnancy and the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act would protect babies in the womb at 20 weeks (five months) gestational age and beyond. Around the country, 17 states have passed similar legislation.



“Not many people in our state realize that New Jersey allows abortion up to nine months of pregnancy,” said Dr. Mazzarella, “Just seven countries allow abortions after 20 weeks. That puts the United States in the same category as some countries such as North Korea, which allow late term abortions.”



There is substantial medical evidence that babies in the womb feel pain by 20 weeks, which is outlined in the bill. The bill, which is modeled on H.R.36 of the 114th Congress states, “Surgeons in the field of maternal and fetal medicine have found it necessary to sedate an unborn child to prevent the unborn child from engaging in vigorous movement in reaction to invasive surgery.”



St. Patrick Parish in Chatham is one of the parishes that recently participated in the postcard campaign, sending out nearly 500 postcards. Lisa Hart coordinated the effort at the Chatham church and said, “It is our duty as Catholics to get involved and create a moral society. Our government representatives need to hear our voice.”



Hart believes the campaign makes a real difference in our communities. “It allows us to petition to our legislators and educate them on this important issue,” she said. “It also allows us to educate the people in our pews because many of them didn’t know abortion was legal through all nine months in New Jersey and it helps us gain a network of people to fight for this cause. Passing this into law is of utmost importance. We are called by God to make a difference and statistics show that people do want abortion to be illegal.”



To participate in the postcard campaign, parishioners are encouraged to meet with their pastor for permission to implement the program. They should choose a date on an upcoming weekend. From there, pastors, the celebrant of the Mass or designated layperson should instruct parishioners about the 20/20 Project and the signing of the postcards. Bulletin announcements should also be made before the postcard signing event. The Diocesan Office of Respect Life has materials for the campaign for parishes to host a postcard event.



Holly Wright, project director of the 20/20 Project, who also serves as house director of Casa Guadalupe, a discernment house for women in Clifton, said, “The 20/20 Project is a collaborative effort of many pro-life groups and individuals throughout the state, who are working together to attain equal rights for babies in the womb and the project is definitely making headway. Thousands of postcards have been sent to our representatives telling them to please protect babies in the womb at 20 weeks and beyond. We would love to see more parishes host postcard campaigns and continue to flood the offices of our representatives until we see a change.”