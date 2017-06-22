200th birthday of founder

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop visits Sisters of Christian Charity’s Motherhouse for Mass to mark 200th birthday of order’s founder

MENDHAM On June 17, Bishop Serratelli helped the Sisters of Christian Charity at Mallinckrodt Convent here celebrate the 200th birthday of their order’s founder, Blessed Pauline von Mallinckrodt, serving as the main celebrant and homilist of a Mass in the Chapel of Mary Immaculate at the Motherhouse. Blessed Pauline founded the Sisters of Christian Charity in Germany on Aug. 21, 1849. Attending were priests from the parishes in which the sisters serve, staff persons, friends of the community and the Companions of Pauline, lay people who have answered the call to proclaim Christ to the world by living out the charism of Blessed Pauline in their lives. Afterward, the order hosted a dinner in the motherhouse and gave a presentation on their founder’s life, ministry and the charism as it is lived today by the congregation. There, Bishop Serratelli blessed a portrait of Blessed Pauline, commissioned by Anthony and Marilyn Bastardi and painted by Stefania Panepinto.



The Mass with Bishop Serratelli is one of many festivities that the Sisters of Christian Charity have been holding this summer to mark Blessed Pauline’s 200th birthday.