2018 Bishop’s Annual Appeal to support good works of Diocese

CLIFTON This past weekend, the 2018 Bishop’s Annual Appeal (BAA) kicked off at Masses in parishes across the Diocese giving the faithful once again the opportunity to support the good works of the Church of Paterson. Led by the theme, “Here I Am, Lord,” the Appeal invites parishioners to help fund ministries that serve the poor, sick, and needy through Catholic Charities; urban elementary school students; education needs for diocesan seminarians and priests’ healthcare, including support for Nazareth Village, the diocesan home for retired priests in Chester. Last year, the 2017 Bishop’s Annual Appeal raised a record-breaking $4.688 million in pledges — the largest amount raised in Appeal history and an increase of $266,000 more than 2016, which also had broken previous records.



Bishop Serratelli said, “The Bishop’s Annual Appeal is the perfect example of what the Church does best, especially as it relates to the work of our Catholic Charities. Tens of thousands of people in need throughout our Diocese depend on the outreach provided by our many and varied Catholic Charities agencies. The largest percentage of funds raised from the Annual Appeal support this good work because it is vital to so many people. In addition, the Appeal supports seminarian education, our urban schools and priests’ healthcare needs including our priests retirement residence. I invite all the faithful to join in this great work and generously support the 2018 Appeal.”



Last week, personalized letters were sent from the Bishop’s office inviting parishioners to donate to the Appeal. During the weekend of Sept. 8-9, Lay Appeal Chairpersons spoke at Masses to encourage participation of the laity. Bulletin announcements will be made for parishioners to understand more about the Appeal.



The first weekend of October, pastors will give a homily on behalf of the Appeal. During weekend Masses of Oct. 13-14, the In-Pew Commitment Weekend will take place in each of the parishes to invite parishioners to make a pledge or donation. The In-Pew weekend has proven to be successful with almost 7,000 parishioners participating last fall and raising $1.333 million in pledges.



To make the Appeal a success, the work and commitment of the pastors and lay appeal chairpersons are essential as has been proven through past Appeals and Partners in Faith, the diocesan capital and endowment campaign conducted in 2013.



Msgr. James Mahoney, diocesan vicar general and pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Chatham Township, said, “As a pastor of a parish, I see the tremendous good accomplished by my parishioners in serving those in need. As Vicar General, I am privileged to see first-hand how much more is accomplished when all of the faithful in our parishes come together to support the work of the Bishop’s Annual Appeal. The impact of this collaboration is made real every day because the work of the Appeal touches many lives every day.”



Tim Potter, director of the diocesan development office, said, “I am so grateful to our parish Lay Appeal Chairpeople and to our pastors. Their support is critically important to the success of the Appeal each year. They give witness to all the great work done by the Appeal and encourage parishioners throughout Morris, Passaic and Sussex counties to join together for this truly worthy cause.”



The largest percentage of the Appeal supports diocesan Catholic Charities agencies. Each year, these agencies provide help to tens of thousands of people in need. Donations support a variety of programs and services in all three counties of the Diocese. These include people living in poverty, youth at risk, early childhood education and developmental intervention to help children in poverty, adults with developmental disabilities, people with HIV/AIDS, senior citizen care, families in crisis, veterans, including those who are homeless or with unstable housing situations, and drug and alcohol treatment. Because the Appeal helps Catholic Charities immensely, there is a speakers’ network of representatives from the various agencies, who have offered to speak at parishes and share the good news about how important the Appeal is to helping those they serve on a daily basis.



In addition to these agencies, the Appeal will provide support to urban Catholic elementary schools. The Appeal helps fund financial aid to assist families to afford a Catholic school education, technology upgrades to enhance the academic programs offered in the schools and support of school activities.



Also, the Appeal helps funds education for diocesan seminarians. This is especially important since the number of seminarians has increased dramatically in recent years, along with the cost of formation.



It also supports priests’ healthcare needs including Nazareth Village. The Appeal helps both these groups of men: those who are preparing for a lifetime of service to the Church and those who have faithfully served for decades.



Similar to appeals in the past, parish rebates will be given to parishes that raise money over their Appeal goal. Half the amount received in cash over the parish goal is returned to parishes for their own needs. More than $720,000 was returned to parishes from last year’s BAA.



Parishioners are invited to visit these ministries such as diocesan Catholic Charities agencies to see first-hand how donations are being used. Funds raised in the Paterson Diocese stay in the Paterson Diocese.



“There are many ways to support the Appeal, through either a one-time gift or a pledge,” said Potter. “In fact, our online giving option saw a tremendous increase last year. For anyone interested in making a gift this way, simply go to www.2018appeal.org. Whether it is a pledge, an on-line gift, or even a gift of securities, please know that your gift counts and makes a genuine difference in the lives of many. Know, too, that the funds raised are used only to support the work of the Paterson Diocese and are used solely and exclusively for the ministries and programs described in our materials.”