2019 Caritas Awards

CLIFTON Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Paterson has announced the Caritas award-winners to be honored at the annual Caritas Gala in November. Late last month, Catholic Charities brought the award-winners together for a luncheon in the Diocesan Pastoral Center to kick off its plans for its annual Caritas Gala.
At the luncheon, the 2019 Caritas award recipients met for the first time sharing their love for the agencies of Catholic Charities and discussing the work Catholic Charities does every day for the needy in the Paterson Diocese. Joining with them were Bishop Serratelli; Msgr. Herbert Tillyer; president of the board of Catholic Charities, and several employees of the three agencies. The annual Caritas Gala, now in its 19th year, recognizes individuals and groups who make a difference in the lives of people that Catholic Charities serves at each of its agencies in Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties. The black-tie event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Birchwood Manor in Whippany.
At the gala, the Moglia Family Foundation will receive the Bishop’s Award; Dianne Macchia Hanson will receive the Department for Persons with Disabilities Award; The Delbarton Campus Ministry Program will receive the Catholic Family and Community Services Award; and St. Joseph’s Health in Paterson will receive the Straight and Narrow Award.
Scott Milliken, CEO of Catholic Charities, said, “The Caritas Gala highlights the important mission of Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Paterson. Each day, we help thousands of people in need. Our award nominees — The Moglia Family Foundation, St. Joseph's Health, Dianne Macchia Hanson, and the Delbarton Campus Ministry Program — truly epitomize Christ's love for all. Our gala helps raise needed funds for the most vulnerable throughout the Diocese of Paterson. We ask for your support of this event to honor our nominees and make a difference in the lives of many.”
The Bishop’s Award
The Moglia Family Foundation collaborated with the Diocese of Paterson and Catholic Charities in 2018 to recognize and to honor Msgr. Mark Giordani. In addition to his lifelong service to the Church, the Cathedral of St. John the Paterson in Paterson and the City of Paterson, Msgr. Giordani has also served the poor and those helped by Catholic Charities. The Moglia Family (cousins of Msgr. Giordani) gave to make a difference in the lives of others and honor Msgr. Giordani.
On behalf of the foundation, Dr. Louis Gambetta, a member of the family and a podiatrist in Little Falls, said, “The family never forgot its roots. That combined with the love of helping people and philanthropy, they were proud to give to others. They made this donation in honor of Msgr. Mark for what he has done for half a century in the city of Paterson.”
This recognition included the largest gift ever presented to Catholic Charities to renovate an interior space at 380 Straight Street. The purpose of the renovation is to design and build a safe, secure, warm and inviting recovery wellness center for individuals in all stages of their recovery. The Msgr. Mark Giordani Center will be completed in 2019, thanks to the thoughtfulness of the Moglia Family Foundation and will make a lasting impact in the community for years to come.
Department for Persons with Disabilities Award
Dianne Macchia Hanson has been involved with the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD) for the last 30 years. She was first drawn to the DPD when her Aunt Sissy moved into Wayne House (now known as Barnet House). During this time, she and her family have selflessly given to the individuals served at the DPD.
“My journey with Barnet House began many, many years ago. My Aunt Sissy (Charles Ann) was a resident. After her passing in 2009, I felt it important for my family and me to give back as a way of saying thank you,” Hanson said. “With the help of many dear friends, we adopted Barnet House residents and hosted Christmas parties and summer pool parties. In 2017, with the help of the DePaul Catholic High School football team and the St. Vincent DePaul youths in Stirling, the parties moved to the DePaul campus. At Christmas, we now adopt Barnet and Fitzpatrick Houses and this July we are super excited to be hosting a BBQ with all 10 of the group homes.”
For much of the last two decades she has held a Christmas gift drive for the individuals of DPD's Barnet House and Fitzpatrick House in her aunt’s memory. The individuals served by these programs are financially needy and with few or no involved relatives. Dianne's kindness assures that Christmas is bright for these individuals. Through the years, Dianne has reached out to her family members and friends to support this Christmastime endeavor,” said Milliken.
As Hanson’s children have grown, they have become more involved with the DPD. As a volunteer for DePaul, Hanson has also motivated the students and teachers to further their connection with the DPD. Annually, Hanson helps run both a Christmas event and Valentine's Day event in coordination with the DePaul varsity football team for the DPD. Catholic Family and Community
Services Award
The Campus Ministry program acts as the heartbeat of Delbarton School in Morristown, providing opportunities for students to seek and encounter God and his love for them, as well as to respond to that love through lives of faith and service.
Delbarton School has been a long-time supporter of Catholic Family & Community Services (CFCS) in Paterson. “For nearly two decades Delbarton students, families, faculty and alumni have collected and distributed thousands of Christmas gifts to students in the CFCS pre-school and youth programs. Throughout the years the Delbarton family has also collected food and clothes for the Father English Pantry,” said Milliken.
“This is more than charity for Delbarton School; they are cultivating a culture of giving and philanthropy that extends far beyond just purchasing and giving a gift to a needy child. CFCS is one of many charities that receives support from Delbarton as the school instills in its students the responsibility for caring for, loving, those who are less fortunate,” he said.
David Hajduk, director of mission and ministry and religious studies teacher at Delbarton School, said, “Our Christmas Toy Drive is a student driven, school-wide effort. Students participate in this annual collection of toys through their small groups of students, representing all grade levels, led by senior and junior ‘deans’ inspired by The Rule of St. Benedict, 21:1-4 on a school day in December. Every group collects toys for a particular age and gender. The gifts go to children and families in need in partnership with Catholic Charities in the Paterson Diocese. Distribution occurs on the Sunday following the collection and we have consistently had approximately 75 to 100 student and parent volunteers for the day. The experience captures the spirit of the holiday season, as Delbarton students interact with the families and children as they lead them around the hall to choose their toys.”
Straight and Narrow Award
St. Joseph’s Health has had a cooperative and collaborative relationship with Catholic Charities, since Catholic Charities was established circa 1948. Adoption was the first service that Catholic Charities offered and given the proximity of the hospital and its commitment to the poor and disenfranchised, the hospital is where birth mothers received care and delivered. Similarly, the hospital has always been available to care for any of our clients in need of medical psychiatric and dental care.
In acknowledging the award, Kevin Slavin, CEO and president of St. Joseph’s Health, said, “When a healthcare organization is as deeply woven into the fabric of the community as St. Joseph’s is, the effects are far reaching, enabling us to provide a meaningful commitment to residents from throughout the region. By planting the seeds of this fine institution over 150 years ago, no one could have ever imagined the tremendous growth that would take place, or the wonderful impact that would blossom for decades to come. We are proud to serve as the stewards of this great organization and honor the spirit of our founders — The Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth — as advocates of its healing mission. Our success has been and will continue to be rooted in our shared mission and strong Catholic values, allowing us to provide exceptional, high quality healthcare in an atmosphere of compassion and spirituality.”
St. Joseph’s emergency department and clinics have always been available to clients at Straight and Narrow and Catholic Family and Community Services, often serving as an emergency referral. The hospital has also provided Catholic Charities board members over the years including Sister Jane Frances Brady and Sister Barbara Conroy on the CFCS board; Sister (Dr.) Christine Reyelt and Ken Morris on the Straight and Narrow board.
When Murray House, now in Clifton, first opened in Paterson, several physicians, including Dr. Lawrence Barnet, performed house calls, free of fees. Whenever Catholic Charities has put together service trips for example to Mexico, Guatemala, Peru; St. Joe’s has been there to donate medicine and medical supplies. Longtime Caritas sponsor, St. Joseph’s Health, is a regular attendee of the event and previously printed the journal gratis.