21 Confirmed at OLQP

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop confirms 21 youths at Our Lady Queen of Peace

WEST MILFORD Bishop Serratelli administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to 21 young people of Our Lady Queen of Peace (OLQP) Parish in the Hewitt section of West Milford on Saturday, April 28, during the 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the Fifth Sunday of Easter.



Concelebrants of the Mass included Father Kamil Stachowiak, OLQP’s administrator; Father Pawel Tomczyk, campus ministry director at William Paterson University, Wayne; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.

