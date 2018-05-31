22 priests to be honored

PARSIPPANY Bishop Serratelli will be the principal celebrant for the annual diocesan Priests’ Jubilee Mass for diocesan and religious order priests who are serving or have served in the Paterson Diocese. The Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 5 in St. Peter the Apostle Church here. The jubilee Mass will honor 22 priests who are marking their 65-, 60-, 50-, 40-, and 25-year anniversaries of their ordination.
Following are brief biographies of the jubilarians who will be honored at the Mass:
Rev. Edward M. Davey
Rt. Rev. Brian H. Clarke, O.S.B.
Rev. Charles Finnegan, O.F.M.
Rev. Richard G. Rento
Rev. Msgr. Louis J. Bihr
Rev. Msgr. Felipe Carvajal
Rev. John A. DeMattia
Rev. Msgr. Martin McDonnell
Rev. William J. Mooney
Rev. Hilary C. O’Leary, O.S.B.
Rev. Edwin F.D. Robinson, O.F.M.
Rev. Msgr. Herbert K. Tillyer
Rev. John T. Connolly
Rev. Martin G. Glynn
Rev. Michael D. Lombardo
Rev. John F. Tarantino
Rev. A. Richard Carton
Rev. Timothy Dowling
Rev. Edward Seton Fittin, O.S.B.
Rev. Steve Pugliese, S.J.
Rev. Antonio Rodriguez
Rev. Msgr. Eugene (Geno) R. Sylva