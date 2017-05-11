35th Anniversary of Eva's Village

BEACON PHOTO | DON SHERRILL

Eva’s Village founder honored at 35th anniversary celebration

PATERSON Hundreds of guests gathered in the courtyard of Eva’s Village here April 23 to celebrate 35 years of service to the community. Anniversary guests included volunteers and supporters, Eva’s alumni and staff, clergy and elected officials. The program celebrated the mission of Eva’s Village and the legacy of its founder, Msgr. Vincent E. Puma, whose vision guided the growth of the social service organization from its beginnings as a simple soup kitchen in 1982, to the 20 anti-poverty programs offered today.



Highlights of the afternoon included recognition of Missionary Sister of the Immaculate Conception Eva Hernandez, who is Eva’s Village namesake — honored for her work as the first kitchen director in 1982, when 30 hungry guests were served the first meal of franks and beans. Members of the Sisters of Charity, some of whom lived in the convent that housed the original Eva’s Kitchen, were also recognized, among them, Sister Cathy Rowe, and Sister Barbara Gnecco, the second and third kitchen directors, and Dr. Eileen Clifford, a Sister of Charity, and current trustee and long-time volunteer who worked to establish Eva’s medical clinic. The Sisters of Charity have participated continuously in Eva’s Village since the beginning.



Tuffy Ali, an alumnus of Eva’s Recovery Program, addressed the gathering, sharing the story of his recovery journey. He remembered Msgr. Puma’s support and encouragement, saying, “Monsignor had seen something in me that I had never seen.” He continues to volunteer at Eva’s Recovery Community Center, offering the hope he first found at Eva’s to help others in their recovery. He also started the first alumni group and continues to serve on the center’s peer advisory board.



Held on the first day of Volunteer Appreciation Week, the celebration also honored individuals who worked to establish the original soup kitchen and recognized staff, volunteers and trustees, past and present, for their dedication and service. Afterward, a bronze statue of Msgr. Puma was unveiled and blessed in the courtyard.



After the ceremony, guests adjourned to the community kitchen for a spread prepared by chef instructors and students from the Culinary School at Eva’s Village.



John Crimi, a trustee and close friend of Msgr. Puma’s, welcomed guests, and Donna Marie Fico, Eva’s senior director, introduced speakers. Mark Schmit, president of the board of directors, spoke about Eva’s mission, vision and programs, and presented “Hand of Hope” awards to individuals who made significant contributions to the establishment and growth of Eva’s Village. Father Michael Drury, pastor of St. Luke Parish, Long Valley, led the invocation and the Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn, conducted the blessing of the statue of Msgr. Puma. Dr. Clifford led the closing prayer.