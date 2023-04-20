36 youths confirmed by Bishop Sweeney in Stirling parish

The faith community of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, located in the Stirling neighborhood of Long Hill Township, on Saturday, April 15, welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney for the 4 p.m. Mass. He administered the sacrament of confirmation to 36 young people of the parish.
Concelebrating the Mass were Father Richard Carton, St. Vincent’s pastor; Trinitarian Father Seraphim Molina, director of the Shrine of St. Joseph, also in Stirling, run by the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity; and Trinitarian Father Gustavo Amell, also of the shrine.