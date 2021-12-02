39th Christmas Sharing Fund

RICHARD A. SOKERKA
When we were children, we began to count the number of days left until Christmas as soon as December started in anticipation of the gifts that would be under the Christmas tree for us. But for far too many children this year, that same joy we experienced as children will be missing this Christmas
These children do not share the same hopes and dreams we had that there will be a gift for them or their siblings this Christmas. We can only imagine how heartbreaking it would be if we could not provide a Christmas celebration to remember for our children and grandchildren.
But it is a reality for so many families living right here in our neighborhoods in Passaic, Morris, and Sussex counties in the Diocese of Paterson.
That is why during Advent for almost nearly four decades, The Beacon’s Christmas Sharing Fund asks our valued readers to help their neighbors in need who are clients of diocesan Catholic Charity agencies.
Each week during the Advent season, The Beacon will publish a sampling of five cases showing the needs of the poor this Christmas season from the hundreds of cases the agencies of Catholic Charities are trying to help. Read them and you will realize how blessed your life is and how much in need they are.
We are called as followers of the Christ Child, who will be born among us on Christmas Day, to help each other, especially the poor and less fortunate who live among us in our neighborhoods.
This Advent, use your time, talents, and treasures wisely and make this Christmas special for someone in need by making your donation to the Christmas Sharing Fund to bring them that same joy you experienced as a child on Christmas Day.