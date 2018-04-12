40 confirmed in Denville

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop confirms 40 young adults at St. Mary Parish in Denville

DENVILLE Bishop Serratelli administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to 40 candidates at the 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the Second Sunday of Easter (Divine Mercy Sunday) on Saturday, April 7 at St. Mary Parish here, during a pastoral visit.



Concelebrants of the Mass included Father Martin Glynn, St. Mary’s pastor, and Father Richard Tartaglia, parochial vicar. Assisting was Deacon Jim Rizos.



The parish history began in 1926 when St. Cecilia Parish in Rockaway developed a mission in Denville and built a church at Route 46 and Myers Avenue. The mission was raised to parish status in 1941. St. Mary Church was enlarged in 1956 and the parish school opened in 1954.

