MORRISTOWN As the season of Lent begins Catholics observe the time through prayer, penance, and sacrifice in preparation for Easter. There is one opportunity during the season that offers all three Lenten pillars at the same time — 40 Days for Life.
Beginning yesterday, on Ash Wednesday, and ending on Palm Sunday, March 28, pro-life advocates in the Diocese will keep vigil outside of Planned Parenthood, 196 Speedwell Ave. here every day during Lent during the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Morris County Right to Life is organizing the 40 Days for Life vigils in Morristown and invites the faithful to join them in this fight to save babies in the womb. The organization suggests picking an hour or two per week. Participants will outreach to the community to promote awareness about abortion and outreach directly to women considering abortion.
“40 Days for Life during Lent is especially meaningful,” said Frances Spillman, a parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Mount Hope, who organizes the local vigils in Morristown. “Some of us pray the rosary, the Liturgy of the Hours, the Divine Mercy Chaplet or read from the Bible during our hour of prayer. Of course, when it is really cold, it is hard to turn the pages with gloves. Going out in the cold is a big sacrifice for many of us and so is the sacrifice of time away from families. We offer up these little sacrifices to God in reparation for the sin of abortion. We pray that mothers will cherish the little miracles within their bodies and that fathers will protect their children from all harm. We pray that families will support and encourage them.”
Those who will be participating will be part of an international campaign happening outside of abortion clinics all around the world. This is the largest spring campaign ever with 567 locations that will be hosting vigils. The Morristown vigil hopes to get at least two people every hour at the clinic. People that are bi-lingual in languages other than English are welcomed, in case counsel to the women in a language besides English is needed. The vigils also happened during Respect Life Month in October.
Now more than ever with many laws allowing abortion in the late stages of pregnancy and up until birth, the need to pray for the unborn is more important. Spillman said, “We must always remind everyone of the sacredness of human life. From the moment of conception to the time of natural death, each one of us is made in the image of God. Everyone has a unique DNA and is created to love God and bring others to him. The life of an innocent baby, helpless in the womb, must always be protected.”
From all around the Diocese, people of all walks of life have participated in the vigils. Sister students from Assumption College for Sisters in Denville have been frequent participants at past vigils for the past five years. Due to the pandemic, the sisters have participated by praying in spirit in the chapel of the college this last year.
Sister of Christian Charity Joseph Spring, president of Assumption College for Sisters, told The Beacon, “Often times, our students, who come from developing nations, may seem so far behind in areas of technology but they are so far ahead when it comes to morals and values. Many of them cannot believe abortion is legal in this country. The sisters believe they are doing good and they think it is important to pray. They are very big believers in praying the rosary and this is something they want to do.”
Jean Wedermeier, technology consultant at the college, added, “Even though most of the students are from warmer climate countries, they will brave the cold weather to spread the pro-life message. They want to be role models by promoting the culture of life and standing up for the beauty of God's plan for life.”
An important aspect of the vigils is to provide alternatives to those walking into the clinic and to be a caring and sensitive source to the women who often find themselves in a very challenging situation. “All of us recognize the struggles of the mother and father, sometimes living in poverty or in difficult circumstances,” Spillman said. “An abortion may seem like an easy solution during a time of great stress but it murders an innocent baby, harms the mother physically and emotionally and causes psychological pain. There are several organizations that will help families during this time so that the mother may either keep the baby or allow a loving family to adopt the baby.”
To sign up, participants can log into the 40 Days for Life website, which shows a calendar that allows participants to choose the specific time and date they would like to attend. Interested participants can also call or email Spillman.
“40 Days for Life is a peaceful group of all ages,” said Spillman. “We gently pray in front of Planned Parenthood in Morristown, asking that God intercede and stop young women from making a terrible mistake. We have had women of all ages join us in prayers, tearfully regretting their abortions. We have had men repudiating the decision made half a lifetime ago and telling us they wished their lives had gone differently. To all, we offer prayers and we listen and remember. Even if you cannot come out with us, we urge you to pray in your homes for the end of this terrible scourge plaguing our country and the world.”