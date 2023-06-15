46 Cedar Knolls parish youths confirmed

The faith community of Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish in the Cedar Knolls neighborhood of Hanover Township welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who celebrated Mass on May 30. There, he administered the sacrament of confirmation to 46 youths of the parish. Concelebrating Mass with Bishop Sweeney were Father Paddy O’Donovan, Notre Dame’s pastor, and Father Alex Nevitt, parochial vicar of the parish. They were assisted by Father Michal Szwarc, parochial vicar of Corpus Christi Parish in Chatham Township, and Deacon Joe Harris of Notre Dame.