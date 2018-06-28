BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop administers Sacrament of Confirmation to 49 youths from four Passaic parishes

PASSAIC Bishop Serratelli served as the main celebrant and homilist of the 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary of Assumption Church here on June 23. During the Mass he administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to 49 young people from St. Mary Parish, St. Nicholas Parish, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and Our Lady of Fatima Parish, all in Passaic.



Concelebrating the Mass were Father Jorge Rodriquez, St. Mary’s pastor; Father Rolands Uribe, temporary administrator of Our Lady of Fatima; and Father Felipe N. Carvajal, a retired priest and former pastor of St. Nicholas, who is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his priestly ordination this year.

