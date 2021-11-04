50 years after beating his addiction at Straight & Narrow, employee retires

PATERSON When Angelo Zecca was 28, he came to Straight & Narrow. At the time, he was in jail and addicted to drugs. His parole officer suggested he give rehab a chance. He did, and now exactly 50 years after graduating from the program, he is retiring following his long career of serving those who had also walked the path of addiction.
“This place has given me everything,” said Zecca. “I’ve met my best friends here. A lot that I have worked for I have picked things up from them and learned a lot more about myself. I have enjoyed working here and being around the people.”
Angela Nikolovski, executive director of Straight and Narrow, said, “I thank Angelo for his long-standing dedication, commitment, and sincere investment in Straight & Narrow and to the clients we served over his many years of service. He has made a significant impact on the lives of so many and undoubtedly has contributed to the overall success of the organization. Equally important are the relationships he has developed with so many of his colleagues over that time. In his professional career, he has served in many capacities, transitioning from one role to the next as the agency expanded services, leaving his imprint in all areas along the way. His leadership, guidance, and dynamic presence and personality will surely be missed.”
Zecca, who turns 80 next August, started working at Straight and Narrow in 1976, five years after he graduated from its rehabilitation program. He had been selling antique furniture but one day got a surprise call asking if he wanted to work at Straight & Narrow. He grabbed the opportunity to help others struggling with addictions.
He began his career as director of residential living, which in the beginning at Straight & Narrow only had a men’s residential treatment program. Eventually women and adolescent programs were added. He also served in the outpatient department and then for the past 20 years, as director for Straight & Narrow’s independent living apartment facilities.
During these past five decades, Zecca has seen many changes in terms of the program and the types of drugs that are addicting to so many, but he said, “While the names and faces change, the story remains the same.” His own story of addiction began in the 1960s. At that time, heroin was the main drug of choice for addicts, but today, many are addicted to the plethora of synthetic drugs that are available to them.
Residents often ask Zecca about his own experiences in recovery. “They always ask me how I did it,” he told The Beacon. “But I tell them we are all different. You have to find out what is going on with you as an individual. Why have you done the things you did. Find out what is wrong and what needs to be fixed. What needs to be changed. Some things you can’t change and you just need to accept it.”
It is important to note, this is also an ongoing battle, said Zecca, who is a U.S. Army veteran. “You can relapse at any time and even as you get older, you deal with new problems. You may have children and they move away. Parents get sick. A lot of loss can occur.”
While there are many people whom he attributes to helping change his life, Dr. George Gubar, who served as a clinical psychologist at Straight & Narrow, played a significant role. “I could see that this place was helping me. Dr. Gubar, he was very tough, but I liked his style. He did not sugarcoat anything. If you were messing up, he’d let you know.”
Zecca has a grown son and three granddaughters and hopes to possibly travel in retirement. He enjoys playing music and running. He definitely expects to visit Straight & Narrow in retirement. “I just figured it was time (to retire),” he said. “My health is pretty good.”
Straight & Narrow, an agency of diocesan Catholic Charities, was founded in 1954 as an alcohol treatment program for men and it has evolved into a comprehensive social service, health care, and community development agency treating both alcohol and drug addictions for men, women, and adolescents, making it the largest program of its kind. It is the oldest community-based residential facility for those who are addicted to drugs and alcohol in the U.S.
A 1982 graduate of the S&N program, named Paul, shared his testimony in gratitude to Zecca and Dr. Sam Pirozzi (who previously served as director at S&N). He wrote, “It’s been more than 35 years since I last visited Straight & Narrow. At that time, I was 18 years old. My choices were either jail or the drug program, I reluctantly chose the drug program, after all, I was all too cool. Well here it is 35 years later and I have never looked back. Drugs have never been an option or choice. Period. I guess the short version of the story would be I owe a great deal to both of these men — without them I could not even imagine where I would be today. They gave me the tools and it was my choice to use them. Needless to say, I listened. I feel humbled and grateful that they both remembered me. A true testament to their character.”
Zecca said similar stories like this are the reason why he has worked at S&N for all these years. “You do it for the love of the job and because you love what you do. You don’t do it for the money. I love when I see people do well and they say to me, ‘you helped me’ and I’ll say back to them, ‘No, you did it for yourself.’ I try to help, but it is the individual who does it. We just guide them and show them the way.”