MOTORCYCLE MASS Msgr. Mark Giordani, a retired priest of the Diocese, former rector of St. John’s Cathedral, and founder of the Christian Riders Motorcycle Club in 1969, celebrated the 50th annual Motorcycle Mass with Msgr. Geno Sylva, the cathedral’s rector, as a concelebrant on May 5. Despite the heavy rain on Sunday morning, bikers filled Main Street in front of the cathedral as far as the eye could see to attend the Mass and have their bikes blessed for the upcoming riding season, a Paterson tradition that Msgr. Giordani started shortly after founding the Christian Riders Club.