60 confirmed in Morristown

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop confirms young adults from St. Margaret Parish and Delbarton School in Morristown

MORRISTOWN Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Margaret of Scotland Parish here on June 30 to serve as the main celebrant and homilist of the 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the Feast of the First Martyrs of the Church of Rome. During the liturgy, the Bishop conferred the Sacrament of Confirmation on 60 young men and women of St. Margaret’s and also young men of Delbarton School, which is operated by the Benedictine religious community, both in Morristown. Concelebrants of the liturgy included Benedictine Father Edward Seton Fittin, prior of St. Mary’s Abbey, Morristown; Benedictine Father Andrew Smith, subprior; Father Hernan Arias, St. Margaret’s pastor; Father Yasid Salas, the parish’s parochial vicar; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.

