60 years as a priest

CLIFTON Father John Catoir, a retired priest of the Diocese of Paterson, is celebrating 25 years as president and founder of St. Jude Media Ministry.
The ministry, which began with national radio “spots” produced and distributed throughout the country, has today expanded to include worldwide outreach with uplifting messages via video and social media. His online Christmas and Easter prayer marathons have reached more than four million viewers across the globe.
Father Catoir began the ministry after more than 40 years as a nationally syndicated columnist and host of the weekly New York TV program, “Christopher CloseUp.” He was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Paterson on May 28, 1960, and this month he will celebrate the 60th anniversary of his ordination. He then studied at the Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C., and received his canon law degree. He then served the Diocese of Paterson in the Tribunal, and later, as pastor of Our Lady of Victories Parish in Paterson. He has authored numerous books, including “Enjoy Your Precious Life” and “A Simple Guide to Happiness.”
In 1980, he met St. Pope John Paul II who asked him to become a messenger of joy. He spent the next 25 years working to fulfill that mission. The early years of St. Jude Media Ministry were spent recording audio messages in a small New York City studio. The tapes were then sent to a variety of national radio stations where late night airtime was purchased. Father Catoir then began utilizing social media, first Facebook and then Twitter, posting more than 20,000 messages of hope and joy. Today, his website, www.johncatoir.com, includes hundreds of inspirational videos and other resources.
“We are living in difficult times. Mental health, positive thinking, and faith are more critical than ever,” he said. “To seek quiet time with joy-centered content is one way of overcoming our daily stresses,” he said. “I would invite everyone to become messengers of joy and watch these videos at http://www.johncatoir.com”