75 religious honored for faithful service to local, universal Church

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney congratulated 75 religious sisters, priests, and brothers marking milestone anniversaries in consecrated life, thanking them for their service to the diocese and Church at the annual diocesan Jubilee Mass for Religious on April 13 at St. Ann Church in Parsippany. Bishop Sweeney was the main celebrant and homilist of the Mass, concelebrated by several priests. The office of Salesian Sister Theresa Lee, diocesan chancellor and delegate for religious, organized the liturgy.
“Today, it’s a privilege to be with so many women and men of faith, hope, and love and of service, dedication, and of the years of consecrated life that we’ll celebrate and the gift that you have been to the Church, our local Church here in Paterson and the wider Church,” Bishop Sweeney told the jubilarians at the start of the Mass.
During the Mass, Bishop Sweeney led the jubilarians in renewing their commitment as religious “to follow Christ in chastity, poverty, and obedience.” Toward the end of the Mass, Kerry Timony, administrative assistant to the chancellor and delegate to religious, read out the names of the jubilarians. At the same time, Sister Lee helped the bishop hand out anniversary certificates. After Mass, worshippers walked to St. Ann’s parish hall for a reception.