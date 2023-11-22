76 couples celebrate milestone wedding anniversaries

Seventy-six couples who were married 25, 50, and up to 70 years ago celebrated their significant anniversaries and renewed their wedding vows before Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney on Nov. 12 at the annual diocesan Silver and Gold Mass in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson.
Bishop Sweeney honored the couples during the Mass, coordinated by the Diocesan Office of Family Life. Several priests from the couples’ parishes came to support them and were concelebrants of the Mass.
“The couples made that promise to love each other in good times and bad and in sickness and in health. Today, we celebrate your fidelity to those promises,” Bishop Sweeney said. “We give thanks to the ways in which you bless our Church, your families, and our parishes by making God, who is love, present in the world by your love for one another as husband and wife.” Like on their wedding days, couples exchanged vows, holding hands, before Bishop Sweeney. Couples also received a commemorative certificate signed by the bishop in honor of their significant anniversaries.
The longest-married couple at the Mass was Francis and Joan Clemente, celebrating 70 years. They are from Notre Dame of Mount Carmel in the Cedar Knolls neighborhood of Hanover Township.
Following the Mass, each couple in attendance was invited to meet the bishop and have a photo taken with him.