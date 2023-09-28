8 seniors commissioned as extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion

The community of Mary Help of Christians Academy (MHCA) on Oct. 22 welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who celebrated Mass for the start of the academic year in the chapel.
At the Mass, Bishop Sweeney commissioned eight seniors as extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion.
Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Sweeney was Father Stephen Prisk, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Pequannock and diocesan vice chancellor, who was recently named to the MCHS’ Board of Trustees.
Salesian Sister Kelly Schuster, head of school, also spoke. MHCA gave Bishop Sweeney a monetary gift for the needs of the diocese and a spiritual gift: a schedule of Masses that will be celebrated for the bishop’s intentions.
Bishop Sweeney and Sister Schuster attended a small reception for the new extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion afterward. The Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco run the academy.