9/11: Clergy reflect on faith lessons learned two decades after terrorists attacked

CLIFTON When the 9/11 terrorist attacks occurred, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was a priest on his first assignment. He was serving at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Parish in Jamaica, Queens. The parish community he was serving at the time lost two parishioners — one who worked in the Twin Towers and a Port Authority Police Officer.
As he looks back 20 years later, the Bishop said, “It’s important we continue to have a love of country, the importance of heroes and of remembering. That day showed us who we are at our best and who we can be, not only in moments of tragedy and crisis but day by day.” [For more of Bishop Sweeney’s reflections on 9/11, see his column on page 3].
Father Daniel Murphy, a retired priest of the Paterson Diocese, was affected by the terrorist attack in one of the most heartbreaking ways — he lost his younger brother Edward Murphy, who worked at Cantor Fitzgerald in the North Tower, when it was struck by the first plane hijacked by terrorists.
“As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, I find myself reflecting on the same theme,” said Father Murphy, “I can bring up fond and cherished memories of Ed and what I feel my family and I, and many of his friends have lost. I recognize the loss of a future he might have provided to enrich the lives of his family friends and community.”
According to Father Murphy, his brother was actively involved in his hometown of Clifton and in the Knights of Columbus. He was a devoted and loving caregiver for their mother, Evelyn. He was a golf and running enthusiast who had a deep influence on his many friends. He was passionate about his position at Cantor Fitzgerald and the opportunity to work in New York City.
“I know my life would be much blessed if he lived,” said Father Murphy, who was pastor at the time of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Sparta.
There are three lessons Father Murphy has learned due to this tragic moment in history. “For one, as a priest always feeling the responsibility to be strong and compassionate for others, I have been able to grasp the reality of my own pain and vulnerability and have learned the valuable lesson to let others carry me at times,” he told The Beacon.
The second lesson he has learned is that his brother’s death and the death of thousands on that day have meaning and value. He has been active and committed to interfaith dialogue in parishes, especially in relation to Jews and Muslims. “I was determined to make sure my brother’s violent death did not become a source for more violence and discord in our world. I know that my faith life and the lives of many others have been deepened by better understanding and appreciating the faith lives of people different from Christians,” he said.
In losing his brother, Father Murphy became more involved in his mother’s life, until she passed away in 2006. “I came to see her in a deeper way to better appreciate her gift of humor, her sense of love and care for others and her inner strength,” said Father Murphy.
Being affected in such a deeply difficult way, Father Murphy had the opportunity to be present in 2015 when Pope Francis visited the WTC site for an interfaith prayer service. Father Murphy said, “I was very touched by the simple gesture of his lighting a candle at the site as a sign of our call to find light in the midst of darkness.”
As the 20th anniversary is marked, Father Murphy, like so many in the world, hopes that the lessons of history are learned so the same tragic mistakes are not repeated and this is why 9/11 must continuously be remembered.
Father Murphy said, “If we look back at the weeks immediately after 9/11, we can recall the deepening of faith and participation in our faith communities and the deep sense of camaraderie and resilience we knew as an American people. Perhaps the lessons of the pandemic in union with our remembrance of the events of 9/11 might restore those gifts to us in some way.”
Corpus Christi Parish in Chatham Township experienced the loss of several parishioners, who worked in New York City. Msgr. James Mahoney, a retired priest of the Diocese, who previously served as pastor of Corpus Christi Parish and as the Diocese’s vicar general, continues to serve as weekend assistant there, recalled the day just like it was yesterday. Msgr. Mahoney said, “I was in the parish office when the attacks occurred.”
A feeling of disbelief was one of the reactions Msgr. Mahoney had. He went a mile down the road from the parish to the Chatham Club knowing many spouses would have been in the city soon after the attack. He said, “I spent time talking with parishioners at the club. There really wasn’t much to say since everyone was both stunned and stared at the televisions as the event was unfolding.”
Msgr. Mahoney recalls some of the words of comfort he had shared with those who lost loved ones. “As the first week wore on, it seemed that the thing people wanted and need to hear was that their spouse, friend and or coworker was not abandoned by God and that they could still connect with those they loved.”
Even as 20 years have passed since 9/11, Msgr. Mahoney said there are still many lessons that the world and this country hopefully remembers. “I am saddened to see the pace of our world today and remember that, within a year, people had lost touch with the resolutions, life changes, etc. that many people vowed to make, myself included. 9/11 reminded us of the obligation of gratitude every single day. 9/11 reminded me why I love America,” he told The Beacon.