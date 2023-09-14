9/11 Mass celebrated at Diocesan Center

On Monday, Sept. 11, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated a special 9/11 remembrance Mass in the chapel at the Diocesan Center in Clifton. He was joined by employees of the Diocese of Paterson who together remembered those who lost their lives in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Bishop Sweeney gave a moving homily in which he recalled the spirit of unity nationwide following the attacks 22 years ago. He called for a renewal of that unity today. The bishop also reflected on the heroes of 9/11 who lost their lives years later due to 9/11-related cancers. Read the bishop’s reflection about Sept. 11 in last week’s edition of The Beacon on page three.