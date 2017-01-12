Richard A. Sokerka

﻿If you made a New Year’s resolution for 2017 to make a difference in the pro-life cause, one way to do that is through our prayers and sacrifices.



As the infamous anniversary of the Roe vs Wade decision, which legalized abortion in our nation in 1973, takes place on Jan. 22, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is asking all Catholics to take part in its “9 Days for Life,” a period of prayer and action for life Jan. 21-29.



Each day of the novena provides a different intercession, reflection, information item and suggested action. The novena is available in English and Spanish, and can be received in four ways: a free mobile app, text message, email, or social media.



Undertaking this novena is a prayerful and sacrificial journey for a special intention — the protection and respect of all life.



The novena is much needed because in the 44 years that abortion has been legal, more than 57 million children’s lives have been ended, and their parents, grandparents, siblings and many others have suffered greatly in the aftermath.



The novena will also ask us to petition God to protect, not only the unborn but also the hungry, those without shelter, persons with disabilities, and all who are vulnerable.



Pray also during the novena that bills legalizing doctor-assisted suicide, such as the one in our state legislature, will not become law and pray that all those nearing the end of their lives may receive care that respects the sanctity of their lives.



Always remember that the Church recognizes and joyfully proclaims that each person’s life has value — from conception to natural death.



To participate in this novena, visit www.9daysforlife.com and sign up for daily alerts (accessible via email, text message, or an app) or download and print the novena.



Together, let all Catholics unite in prayer for the protection of life at all stages.