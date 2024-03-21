A beautiful faith breakthrough for a teen and his dad

What’s the secret to passing on the faith? A father and teenage son explore the nuances of this question and more with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and co-host Jai Agnish for episode 47 of the Beyond The Beacon podcast. Dennis Dalelio and his oldest son, Eli, — close friends of Agnish’s — strive to live a life of faith, hope, and love in Vernon, N.J., where they live and are active in catechesis at Our Lady of Fatima. Eli is a 17-year-old senior at Sussex County Technical School. He was confirmed by Bishop Sweeney two years ago when he took the confirmation name Albertus Magnus. Dennis is a long-time photography teacher at Paramus High School. He also volunteers at his parish, taking photos and teaching the faith as an eighth-grade catechist. Dennis has photographed for The Beacon, and created and hosts the The Stolen Hours podcast. Dennis also designed the artwork for Beyond The Beyond.
Listen on the major podcast platforms or watch the episode on Bishop Sweeney’s YouTube channel.