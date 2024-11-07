A beautiful, inspiring homily … at the conclusion of the Synod on Synodality

BISHOP
KEVIN J.
SWEENEY
For a moment, I thought I had been “scooped” — by our own Beacon! You may recall the front-page story headline in last week’s Beacon, “Pope warns against becoming a ‘sedentary’ church after synod’s close.” If you read the (excellent) article by Justin Mclellan, you probably will recall how the article described the message in Pope Francis’ homily that he had given at Mass on Sunday, Oct. 27, a Mass that was also the final gathering of the more than 360 delegates who had been part of the historic “Synod on Synodality.”
I thought I had been “scooped” because I was just beginning to think that the topic for my column for the coming week would be my reaction to reading Pope Francis’ homily after a priest friend had recommended it to me. I was relieved when I realized that I could “follow up” on what Justin had reported and (hopefully) emphasize that, if you have not already read the full text of the (very brief, 1-page) homily, I would highly recommend doing so. Because I am convinced that it would be very good for as many readers as possible to read the full text of the homily, I have asked our editor, Jai Agnish, to print the full text, especially for those who may not be comfortable with “clicking on a link” or finding or reading the text online. For those who are comfortable with or prefer “clicking,” follow this link.
As Justin shared in his story, the Holy Father, especially at the conclusion of the Synod on Synodality, is encouraging and reminding us to be a Church “on the move,” rather than “sedentary,” “… not a seated Church, but a Church on her feet. Not a silent Church, but a Church that embraces the cry of humanity. Not a blind Church, but a Church enlightened by Christ that brings the light of the Gospel to others. Not a static Church, but a missionary Church that walks with her Lord through the streets of the world.”
I believe this homily can be particularly helpful and insightful, perhaps especially for those who may still be asking, “What is the Synod on Synodality?” or “What is this Synod on Synodality all about? What does it mean?” Pope Francis captures two “movements” by the blind Bartimaeus that he sees as symbolic, as “movements” that we need to make as a Church. The first movement is to “get up,” not stay seated, especially when we “hear” Jesus as he is walking past us. The second movement is to “follow Him on the way.” I know that these “movements” could sound vague, and some may wonder what it means to “get up,” still others may say, “I’ve been following Jesus for my whole life.”
From what I have heard and read about the two “plenary” meetings of the Synod delegates, during October of 2023 and 2024, the delegates have had the experience of “getting up,” spending time listening to and getting to know one another. They came together in prayer and participated in “Conversations in the Spirit” in a process of discernment after listening to their local, diocesan, regional, and continental ecclesial (Church) communities since the beginning of this Synodal process. Pope Francis is inviting and asking us to be willing to consider “getting up” in a different way than we are used to as members of the Church, looking outward rather than inward while still being attentive to all the members who are called to be part of Christ’s Mystical Body.
For those of us who may feel or think that we have already, like Bartimaeus, heard Jesus passing by, called out to Him, lept up at His invitation, and, after receiving His mercy and healing, chose to follow Him on the way, Pope Francis is challenging us to be aware that we still have some “blind spots” that are in need of healing. Also, as he begins the fifth paragraph with, “Yet, we should remember that the Lord passes by every day…”, Pope Francis is reminding us of the need for daily conversion and discernment so we can be more and more the loving, compassionate, welcoming Church that the Holy Spirit is calling us to be: “a Church that gets its hands dirty in serving.” He returns to that theme of a “synodal church” two paragraphs later:
I would like to reiterate that the Gospel says of Bartimaeus that he “followed him on the way.” This is an image of the synodal Church. The Lord is calling us, lifting us up when we are seated or fallen down, restoring our sight so that we can perceive the anxieties and sufferings of the world in the light of the Gospel.
I hope that you have heard that, at the conclusion of the Synod, Pope Francis “… announced that he would not write the customary post-synodal apostolic exhortation but would offer the final document to the entire Church to implement” (link to story in The Beacon).
If you read Cindy Wooden’s article on page 2 of last week’s Beacon (see link below this column), you would have learned Pope Francis has accepted the final document as “his own” as part of his teaching office (Magisterium). Speaking of the Synod on Synodality, as a whole, including the final document and “The 10 study groups … set up in the spring to research some of the more complicated issues raised by the synod …,” Pope Francis said:
“ (It) … corresponds to the synodal style with which even the Pertine ministry is to be exercised: listening, convening, discerning, deciding, and evaluating. And in these steps, pauses, silences, prayer are necessary. It is a style that we are learning together, little by little.”
I look forward to reading the final document of the Synod on Synodality, which is not yet available in an official English translation. I also look forward to studying, listening, and discerning together with the whole Church of Paterson so that we also can “learn together, little by little.” Finally, I am happy to reflect with you and all who will take the time to read and pray with the Pope’s beautiful homily, leading to its inviting and encouraging conclusion:
Sisters and brothers, let us therefore continue our journey together with confidence. Today, the word of God speaks to us, as to Bartimaeus: “Take heart; get up, he is calling you.” Do I feel called? Do I feel weak and cannot get up? Do I call for help? Let us throw off the cloak of resignation; let us entrust our blindness to the Lord; let us stand once more and carry the joy of the Gospel through the streets of the world.