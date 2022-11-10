A Beautiful Morning for Life … and Vocations Awareness Week

BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
It has been said that our Catholic Faith and theology will often favor (when possible) a “both/and” rather than an “either/or” approach to life, our experiences, and choices. That thought came to my mind as I chose my topics and “title” for this week’s column. I thought that, in recent weeks, I had been focusing on that “both/and” or, at least, the “and” theme. When I looked back, I realized that my previous three columns had the headings: “Vivere Christus AND the Universal Call to Holiness,” “The Diocesan Ministries Appeal AND the Inspiration of the Saints, “Faithful Citizenship AND our Right to vote.” We will see what next week brings, but for this week, I feel the need to continue with the “AND” theme because there are two events about which I would like to share some thoughts and reflections. First, our Diocesan Respect Life Convocation, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 29, and second, National Vocation Awareness Week (Nov. 6–12), which is taking place (or has recently concluded) as you read this column.
The Diocesan Respect Life Convocation
Just about a month ago, on Oct. 13, in my weekly column, I focused on the theme of “Building a Culture of Life” and invited readers to consider attending our Diocesan Respect Life Convocation. At that time, I also asked all the pastors of our diocese to invite a parish representative to participate in the Convocation. I am grateful to all the pastors and parishes who sent a representative. There were more than 150 people who attended the Convocation, with representatives from close to 70 parishes. You may have seen photos and highlights on social media or read about the event in last week’s Beacon. I wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that the Convocation was truly a “Beautiful morning for Life.”
Along with Dr. Mary Mazzarella, the director of our Diocesan Respect Life Office, and the staff at St. Paul Inside the Walls, a committee of local pro-life leaders had been working over many months to plan and prepare for the Convocation. Those collaborative efforts led to our inviting Jennifer A. Ruggiero, director of the Office of Human Life and Dignity for the Diocese of Metuchen (since 1997), to be our keynote speaker. Jennifer’s presentation was an inspiring and powerful witness of what it means to “build a culture of life” and a prayerful reflection on the need that we all have to know and receive God’s Mercy, Healing, and Forgiveness.
Jennifer spoke about our current circumstances here in New Jersey and in the United States since the recent Dobbs Supreme Court decision. She invited us to reflect on the ongoing political and social debates, including “debates” within families concerning the dignity and value of each human life from the moment of conception to natural death. Jennifer shared some personal experiences from her own family and her vast experience in ministry. I was particularly struck when Jennifer referenced President Abraham Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address (March 4, 1865), and, as she did, I would highly recommend anyone who is not familiar with the (short) address to take the time to find a copy and read it. Jennifer urged us, as we witness on behalf of life, to follow President Lincoln’s advice (from the last lines of the address) to have “malice towards none with charity for all” as we continue to strive “to bind up the nation’s wounds.” Here is the last sentence of the address:
“With malice toward none with charity for all with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right let us strive on to finish the work we are in to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan ~ to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”
Another “highlight” of the morning was the opportunity for each participant to attend two of five “breakout sessions” (workshops) on the following topics: 1. Building a Culture of Life, 2. Reaching Out with Compassion, 3. Pro-Life Apologetics, 4. Update on Abortion Law in N.J., 5. Walking with Moms in Need. There was a wonderful team of pro-life leaders and volunteers who presented these workshops, and on behalf of our diocese, I express my gratitude to each of those who gave so generously of their time and experience by being part of the Convocation. Being able to conclude the morning with the celebration of the Eucharist allowed us to be united in prayer to give thanks for all that was learned and shared, asking the Lord to guide us as we continue to work together to “build a culture of life.”
National Vocations Awareness Week (Nov. 6–12, 2022)
“National Vocation Awareness Week is an annual week-long celebration of the Catholic Church in the United States dedicated to promoting vocations to the priesthood, diaconate, and consecrated life through prayer and education, and to renew our prayers and support for those who are considering one of these particular vocations.”
One of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my priestly ministry in the Diocese of Brooklyn was the six years I served as Diocesan Vocation Director. Here in Paterson, we are blessed by the dedicated ministry of Father Edward Rama, who is in his fourth year of service as our Diocesan Vocation Director.
Something that is often said in “Vocation Ministry” is that each priest (or consecrated religious) should be an “associate vocation director,” encouraging young people to be open to God’s call in their lives. Just as “building a culture of life” needs to be the work of the whole church, promoting vocations to the priesthood, diaconate, and religious life should be part of what we all do as faithful disciples, whether we do it as a priest or bishop, religious sister or brother, deacon, parent or grandparent, aunt or uncle, in the single life, as a catechist, minister, coach or parishioner.
I hope you hear(d) about National Vocations Awareness Week in your parish, school, or family. For those who would like to learn more — whether you may be thinking or feeling that God could be calling you to the priesthood, religious life, or the diaconate, or you may want to help your children, grandchildren, or young people in the parish, you can find a great number of resources at the USCCB website (cited above) or on our Diocesan website.
Finally, AND, perhaps most importantly, let us all be reminded of the importance, in our daily prayers, to pray for an increase in vocations to the priesthood, diaconate, and consecrated religious life, as well as a greater respect for the vocations of Marriage and the single life. Our Lord tells us directly and clearly,
“Then he said to his disciples, “The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few; so ask (pray) the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest.”
Mt 9:37–38