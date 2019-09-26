A century of faith

PASSAIC From nations all over the world, Passaic has always been a landing spot for immigrants. So is the story of St. Anthony of Padua Parish here, which began 100 years ago as the spiritual home for poor Italian immigrants settling in the city.
On Sept. 22, St. Anthony's celebrated that history during its centennial celebration with a Mass of Thanksgiving. Bishop Serratelli was the main celebrant of the Mass with priests from around the Diocese including former pastors of the parish as concelebrants. The parish hall was filled to standing room only where the Mass was held. The Mass was a multi-lingual celebration in English and Spanish with readings also proclaimed in Italian and Tagalog, representing the diversity that exists today through its parishioners.
Bishop Serratelli said in his homily, “Today this parish gathers on its 100th anniversary as a sacred place where God gives all of you a share in his love. From your beginnings as a community of Italian immigrants, you have grown because of your faith and your openness to all people. In the days, the months and the years to come may this parish that has been blessed with so many good priests and religious over the years and so many faithful from so many different countries and backgrounds, continue to let others know the treasure of our path of faith so they too may come and share with us the wealth of God’s generous love.”
On the 100th anniversary, Father Hernan Cely, pastor, proclaimed a jubilee year at the parish. “During the past 100 years, the Church of St. Anthony of Padua has stood on the corner of Oak Street and Myrtle Avenue as a sign to the people of the parish as well as the city of Passaic that God is here and we are striving to be united with him.”
According to the history written by parishioners Elise Bourne-Busby and the late Vincent Anzaldi, a chapel in honor of San Antonio di Padua (St. Anthony of Padua) was first opened on the corner of Oak and Grove Streets in 1917 under the guidance of Father Alfonso D’Angelo, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Garfield as the mission church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Passaic. On Dec. 27, 1917, Bishop John J. O’Connor detached the mission church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel from Our Lady of Mount Virgin. Father Bianchini officiated as administrator for the Chapel of St. Anthony of Padua and a few months later, a committee purchased a large plot of ground at the corner of Oak Street and Myrtle Avenue where a brick church was erected in 1919.
The Capuchin Franciscans served the parish beginning in the early 1920s until 1992. Following the establishment of the Diocese of Paterson in 1937, Bishop Thomas McLaughlin ordered the separate incorporation of St. Anthony’s Church from Our Lady of Mount Carmel in 1939. The parish’s first pastor was Capuchin Father Norbert Catagni, who was installed by Bishop Thomas Boland in 1948. Through the work of the parishioners, ground was broken for the new St. Anthony School in 1959. It served children in the city of Passaic for decades until its closing in 2011.
In 1992, the Capuchins turned the administration of the parish over to the Diocese. Bishop Frank Rodimer appointed Father Hernan Arias as the first diocesan pastor to serve the parish. He was responsible for the construction of the parish center, which includes the parish’s daily chapel, Corpus Christi Chapel and meeting space for the ministries at the parish. Father Arias was followed by Father Wayne Varga, Father Brando Ibarra, Father Edgar Rivera and currently, Father Hernan Cely as pastors of the parish.
Beginning as a haven for Italian-American immigrants, St. Anthony Parish now ministers to the predominantly Hispanic membership from countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Venezuela. In addition, the parish also serves an English-speaking population originally from the Philippines, Trinidad and Tobago and Zimbabwe along with Italian-Americans who continue to attend Mass where their ancestors did.
The church building is currently in its final phase of reconstruction following a ceiling collapse that occurred on Holy Thursday, April 13, 2017. The collapse caused major damage to the church rendering it closed for the past two years with a campaign for the reconstruction of the church.
Father Cely said, “The church is almost complete. Like every other project handed over to the providential care of God, the church is a more fitting and truly a more beautiful dwelling place for the presence of Our Lord than we could have imagined. We are almost home.”
Following the Mass, more than 400 parishioners attend a reception for the 100th anniversary at the Royal Manor in Garfield.