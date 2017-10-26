A Day at ‘Mary’s House’

2,000 diocesan pilgrims travel to National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON Under clear blue skies, 2,000 diocesan pilgrims spent a day at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in the nation’s capital to honor the Blessed Mother Oct. 21. The National Shrine receives visits from dioceses around the country throughout the year and the Paterson Diocese has hosted the pilgrimage every three years since 1973. This year’s visit from the Diocese was one of the best-attended pilgrimages to the shrine from all the dioceses around the country with 45 buses coming from all parts of the Diocese.



In homage to the Blessed Mother, the diocesan pilgrimage began as early as 6 a.m. at some parishes for the many who boarded buses to head out on the five-hour journey. Some pilgrims visited the nation’s capital the day before for an overnight, which included visits to the Shrine of St. Jude and the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore, which is known as America’s first cathedral.



When the diocesan pilgrims arrived in Washington, many of them were welcomed by Bishop Serratelli, who stood at the base of the steps to the basilica to greet everyone. Father Michael Rodak, coordinator of diocesan pilgrimages and pastor of St. Jude Parish in Hamburg, also welcomed the pilgrims from Sussex, Morris and Passaic counties to the event.



“Our Diocese is filled with the Catholic faith. Filled with devotion and love of the Lord and his most holy mother, Mary,” Bishop Serratelli told the pilgrims as he greeted them. “I’m so grateful that all of you are here today. Please know that this Eucharist will be offered for your intentions, for your families, for all your beloved both living and dead, in gratitude for our faith and all that God gives us.”



To begin the Marian celebration, the Crowning of the Blessed Virgin Mary took place followed by visits to the more than 80 chapels dedicated to the saints and to the Blessed Mother, including the chapels of Our Lady of Fatima, Our Lady Queen of Peace, the Miraculous Medal and Our Lady of Mount Carmel.



In his welcome to the diocesan pilgrims, Msgr. Vito Buonammo, director of pilgrimages at the national shrine, said, “I welcome you to the premier Marian shrine of our country, affectionately known as Mary’s House. Pilgrimage is a call, a call to take a look at how our life reflects what we believe about our faith, about God and about the Church.”



Also in the basilica, the apses in the basilica’s Great Upper Church retell the life of Jesus through the mysteries of the rosary depicted through mosaics. Currently, the basilica’s Trinity Dome, the central and largest dome of the National Shrine, is almost completed and will be lighted on Dec. 8, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, the shrine’s feast day. The basilica also remembers the many Americans who have helped shape the Catholic Church in the United States in its Hall of American Saints.



In the Lower Church, confessions were held for pilgrims seeking the Sacrament of Reconciliation. There were also four catechetical talks focusing on the four principal parts of the Catechism — the Profession of Faith, the celebration of the Christian Mystery, Life in Christ and Christian Prayer.



Before the Votive Mass of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the rosary was recited with prayers being said in English, Italian, Polish, Tagalog and Spanish to represent some of the many languages spoken in the Diocese. Afterward, the Divine Mercy Chaplet was recited.



At the start of the bi-lingual Mass, Msgr. Walter Rossi, rector of the basilica, welcomed the diocesan pilgrims, who filled the basilica. He thanked the many contributors to the pilgrimage for making this spiritual day so successful.



The Gospel for the Mass proclaimed the Annunciation story in which the Angel Gabriel tells Mary she will bear a son who will be called Jesus. In response, Mary says “yes” to God’s will.



In his homily, the Bishop said, “Mary is willed by the Father for all eternity to be the one to bring his Son into the world. Mary, the mother of Jesus, is not accidental to our salvation. She has a unique role given to her by the Father before the world was created — the role of divine motherhood that continues even today.”



“Mary stands ready to aid us against any force — human or demonic — that would harm us, the Body of Christ. She is ready to aid us from any evil within and without that would destroy our faith, our life in Christ.”



“Gazing on Mary, God sees her ‘yes’ to his will and through her powerful intercession grants us all that we need to live under the Lordship of Jesus so we rightly say: ‘Blessed are you among women.’ ”



For the large contingent of pilgrims, seeing the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception was an honor. Many were gratified spiritually to be a part of the pilgrimage.



Grace Ehrenbeck attended the pilgrimage with her mother Lillian, a parishioner of St. Lawrence Parish in Chester, to find peace and comfort after her father passed away six months earlier. “This is our first time attending a pilgrimage. It is overwhelming because there’s so much to do and so much traveling but this has been a special journey,” the Ehrenbecks said.



Coming from Our Lady of the Magnificat Parish in Kinnelon, Katherine Missbrenner, traveled on the pilgrimage with her grandson, Conor Spillane, who served during the Mass. Missbrenner said, “For me, I enjoy going on pilgrimages and the beauty of the National Shrine adds a special dimension to the experience. It’s great being with the Diocese and the Bishop is always a joy to spend time with and listen to his homilies.”



One of the largest parish contingents attending the pilgrimage was the one from Holy Trinity Parish in Passaic. Five buses traveled from the Passaic church carrying 270 pilgrims of all ages.



Father Rodak, who has coordinated the pilgrimage, said, “Please leave today with a great spiritual awakening and hopefully, you will take this back to your parishes, your brothers and sisters in each of your parishes.”





