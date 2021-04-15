Richard A. Sokerka
At a press briefing last week, the White House said that President Joe Biden “has a difference of opinion” with Catholics who are concerned that the Equality Act would trample conscience rights and religious liberty.
Owen Jensen of EWTN News Nightly asked Jen Psaki, White House press secretary: “What does the President, who we know is Catholic, say to Catholic doctors, Catholic institutions, who are fearful that if the Equality Act passes, it has the potential to trample on their conscience rights?”
In response, Psaki declined to answer Jensen’s questions directly. She said that President Biden “has a difference of opinion” from those concerned about the Equality Act. Psaki, as she does every time she holds a press briefing, then regurgitated the tired line that Biden “has been a supporter of the Equality Act, and he also is a practicing Catholic and attends church nearly every week.”
Being a “supporter of the Equality Act” and a “practicing Catholic” seems to be an oxymoron to us. Psaki (and Biden) know full well the Catholics across the nation and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) have been raising red flags about the Equality Act for months.
The legislation would extend federal civil rights protections to cover discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation. The USCCB has warned that the bill would require Americans of all faiths to assent to issues such as same-sex marriage and transgender ideology — or risk adverse action by the federal government.
Legal experts have said that the bill would require women-only spaces — such as bathrooms, locker rooms, sports teams, and shelters — to be available to biological males identifying as transgender females. Pro-life groups have also warned that by outlawing “pregnancy discrimination,” the legislation could recognize a right to an abortion.
Steadfastly, the “practicing Catholic” Biden has promised to sign the Equality Act during the first 100 days of his administration.
The USCCB has said that the bill did not include sufficient protections for religious freedom, and would be used to “punish” religious groups opposed to transgender ideology and the redefinition of marriage.
The USCCB also warned that the Equity Act would trample on the conscience rights of doctors, nurses, and other health care staff who would be forced to perform gender-transition procedures and abortions upon request.
Last month, Psaki dismissed Jensen’s questions on the Equality Act and the rights of doctors to refuse to perform gender-transitioning procedures and abortions.
“Pro-life groups right now are very concerned about the phrase ‘pregnancy discrimination’ in the Equality Act,” Jensen said. “That it would force doctors to perform abortions, even if it violates their conscience. There are also concerns the bill would force doctors to perform gender-transition surgeries and sterilizations, again, even if it violates their conscience. What does President Biden say about those concerns?” he asked Psaki.
She replied only that Biden “has been a long supporter of Roe v. Wade” and would not address conscience protections.
This is certainly not just a “difference of opinion.” It is a pitched battle between what is morally right and what is morally wrong and the President continues not only to be on the wrong side but also to be firmly opposed to the teachings of his Church.