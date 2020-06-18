Richard A. Sokerka
It is never easy to say goodbye. And sadly, the pandemic in our nation has only made farewells even more difficult: no huge gatherings to pay tribute to one’s lifetime of achievements, not even a handshake for a job well done is safe to do.
In this “new normal” has come the time for the Diocese of Paterson to bid a fond farewell to Bishop Serratelli upon his retirement.
So deserving of a grand celebration to mark this milestone in his life, this issue of The Beacon then, will serve as the well-deserved tribute to our publisher of the Diocese’s award-winning weekly newspaper.
This edition reflects much of what Bishop Serratelli has accomplished since his installation in 2004 to make our Diocese “the greatest Diocese in the state of New Jersey,” as he so often proclaimed at diocesan events. In an interview with The Beacon, prior to his installation as the seventh bishop of our Diocese, he said his daily prayer to the Holy Spirit is simply, “Lord, let me know your will and give me the courage to do it.” Every day for the last 16 years, with that daily courage given to him through the Holy Spirit, he has accomplished great things for the Church of Paterson.
By the time you have finished reading the farewell tributes and stories of Bishop Serratelli’s furthering of the Kingdom of God, the memories of his accomplishments will flow back to you along with the realization of just how very blessed we who live and worship in the Diocese of Paterson were to have had Bishop Serratelli, “the best Bishop in the U.S.,” as our shepherd.
For all those who had the wonderful opportunity to work with him at the Chancery, he treated us as family. We have all come to know his compassion in times of sadness, his strength in challenging times, his joy in times of celebration, and his caring and generous heart.
Most of all, Bishop Serratelli is a people person. He was not an administrator who locked himself in his office. He wanted to be with his flock and his flock wanted to be with him. He made more pastoral visits to parishes, schools, religious orders and agencies of Catholic Charities than any other bishop in the history of our Diocese.
We join all in the Diocese in wishing Bishop Serratelli, our shepherd and friend, retirement years filled with good health and much joy as he continues to serve the Lord.
As we all know, goodbyes are not easy, but we will always remain close in faith with Bishop Serratelli.
Ad Multos Annos!