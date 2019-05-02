‘A great awakening’

Richard A. Sokerka
The 15th annual National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C. was akin to a joy-filled revival rally for the 1,500 Catholics who attended the event.
The messages presented by the speakers were ones all Catholics need to hear: an uncompromising call to holiness and the defense of every human life with calls for a “Catholic great awakening.”
Those in attendance heard Sister of Life Bethany Madonna tell them to be undaunted by their own failings and limitations. Christ “loves you and wants your weakness,” she told them. “You can be strong with his strength and you will be able to endure the insults that come with defending every human life.”
Abby Johnson was greeted with a standing ovation for her work for the pro-life cause. Her story of conversion from being a Planned Parenthood office manager to a pro-life activist is chronicled in the muchheralded film, “Unplanned.” She urged Catholics and all people of good will to work toward a society in which abortion was “unthinkable.” She described firsthand testimonials of women who have told her they cancelled their abortion appointments and changed their minds on the issue after seeing the film. “We must be about conversion,” she told the crowd — adding that they must be courageous in their defense of life and their faith. “The people on the other side of these issues are not in the least bit concerned about offending you,” she said. “Be proud of your faith. Be bold in your faith.”
Bishop Thomas Olmsted of Phoenix recalled that he was ordained a priest in 1973, the same year the Supreme Court legalized abortion, saying: “Christ has been summoning me to lift up the truth proclaimed by the Second Vatican Council that abortion is an unspeakable crime.” He also condemned what he described as a “further weakening” of the country due to “gender ideology” and applauded those on hand who continue to defend the Church’s teaching on marriage “despite the real risk of persecution for doing so.”
Curtis Martin, CEO and founder of FOCUS, a missionary organization on nearly 200 college campuses across the United States, noted that human history was punctuated by periods of renewal, sparked by a return to God in a spirit of atonement. But instead of doom and gloom, he said, the coming generation of young Catholics has the potential to do great things. They are “survivors by God’s design,” he said, having been born after abortion was legalized and are poised to “wake up” and “vanquish the devil in this generation.”
The United States has experienced ebbs and flows in religious devotion before, he said, calling for a “great Catholic awakening,” needed now more than ever by the Church in America.
The tenets of our Catholic faith have stood the test of time. For the “great Catholic awakening” to take place we must all live our faith daily and defend and stand up for those beliefs in the public square.