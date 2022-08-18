A Great Cloud of Witnesses and the Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church

BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
Brothers and sisters: Since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us rid ourselves of every burden and sin that clings to us and persevere in running the race that lies before us while keeping our eyes fixed on Jesus, the leader and perfecter of faith. Heb. 12:1–2
The words from the 12th chapter of the Letter to the Hebrews, which we heard at Mass on this past Sunday, lead me to reflect again on the gift of the “communion of the saints.” That beautiful phrase and image, “… Since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses …” invites us to recall that from the very beginning of the church there has been an awareness that Christians are assisted in their earthly pilgrimage by those who have “gone before us in faith”. Christians have always believed that the saints are with us, to encourage and inspire us as we “run the race.”
Three weeks ago, I shared some thoughts on the inspiration of the saints (and blesseds) by reviewing some of the feast days that are celebrated on our liturgical calendar at the end of July and in early August. As we are again invited to reflect on being surrounded by “so great a cloud of witnesses,” it gives me the opportunity to offer another invitation for some “summer reading” and to offer some thoughts related to our ongoing Year of the Eucharist.
I hope that many may know or recall that The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church is the (35-page) document published by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) in November 2021. The document is part of a three-year “National Eucharistic Revival,” organized by the USCCB, which began two months ago, on the Feast of Corpus Christi. I hope that many readers have already read The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church. For those who have not yet read it, I would encourage you to do so, perhaps in these last few weeks of summer. It can be found on the USCCB website or by googling “USCCB Document on the Eucharist.”
The document can certainly help anyone in his or her appreciation of the gift (and mystery) of the Eucharist in the life of each disciple, as well as instruct or remind us why we say that the Eucharist is, “the Source and Summit of the Christian life.” (Second Vatican Council, Lumen Gentium, no. 11). Reading the document would also be a great preparation for our diocesan Eucharistic Congress at the end of September (23–25). If you have not already heard about our plans and how to register for the Eucharistic Congress, please visit our Diocesan website for more information.
At this point, you might ask, “What does The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church have to do with the communion of saints or the great cloud of witness?” One of the aspects of the document that I find to be most helpful is the way in which it speaks (and the examples it cites) of the importance and meaning of the Eucharist for those who lived lives of exemplary holiness. One of my favorite quotes from the document is paragraph number 51, under a subsection, titled “Food for the Journey:”
51. The lives of the saints and blesseds show us the importance of the Eucharist on our journey as disciples of Jesus. Many testify to the power of the Eucharist in their lives. We see the fruits of Holy Communion in their lives of faith, hope, and charity. It was their intimate union with Jesus in Holy Communion and frequently their prayer before the Blessed Sacrament that nourished and strengthened them in their journey to heaven. They teach us that “growth in Christian life needs the nourishment of Eucharistic Communion, the bread for our pilgrimage until the moment of death, when it will be given to us as viaticum.”
In paragraphs 52–54, the document then speaks about Blessed Carlo Acutis, St. Jose Sanchez del Rio, and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and the witness given by each, in very unique times and circumstances, to the strength they received from the Eucharist and the way it became to very center of their lives. In paragraph 55, the document quotes St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, who said, “Once you understand the Eucharist, you can never leave the Church. Not because the Church won’t let you but because your heart won’t let you.”
Those who are familiar with the lives of the saints would be aware that, literally, thousands of examples could be cited and millions of pages could (have been) written as to the significance of the Eucharist in the lives of those who are part of that “great cloud of witnesses.” For those who may not be very familiar with the lives of the saints, I again take this opportunity to encourage you to get to know them. The USCCB document offers a great “introduction.” Getting to know the saints and the meaning of the Eucharist in the Lives of the Saints, surely can and will help us to, “… persevere in running the race that lies before us while keeping our eyes fixed on Jesus …” The saints also can help us to deepen our appreciation of and gratitude for the “mystery of the Eucharist” in the life of the Church.