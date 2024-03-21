A great opportunity for Catechists interested in leadership

On March 11 at St. Rita Hall in St. Elizabeth University, in Morris Township, our Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Dr. Gary B. Crosby, president of the university, signed a document for the new National Catechetical Leader Certificate Program (NCLCP) to be offered this coming fall in partnership with the National Community of Catechetical Leaders (NCCL). The program will equip catechetical leaders with the skills they need to create a catechetical plan for their parish. It will provide a holistic educational experience for catechetical leaders and catechists interested in leadership. NCLCP will integrate personal spiritual growth and leadership formation with the latest thinking and approaches to catechesis across all ages and generations. The emphasis of this certificate program is on practice—equipping leaders for the requirements and challenges of their role as catechetical leaders. The certificate program will be offered virtually, with a few in-person meetings, and will require a 12-month learning commitment. Upon completion of this program, the candidate may be eligible to receive up to 18 credits from Saint Elizabeth University if they desire it.
Present at the signing were Sister Maureen Shaughnessy, SC, general superior of the Sisters of Charity and her entire leadership team; Dr. Anthony Santamaria, associate vice president and dean of academic operations of the university; Father Paul Manning, vicar for evangelization; Brian Honsberger, executive director of St. Paul Inside the Walls; Father Yojaneider Garcia, diocesan director of the catechetical office; and other members of the university staff. Representing our committed catechetical leaders were Debbie Dericks, who serves as both director of religious education at Our Lady of Consolation in Wayne and president of the Catechetical Leadership Association (CLA), as well as Diego Martinez and Kathleen Sanchez, both catechists at St. Vincent Martyr in Madison. Debbie, Diego, and Kathleen represented many people who will benefit from this new program, which will equip them for the requirements and challenges of faith leadership in our modern world.
During the event, Dr. Crosby expressed delight in continuing the university’s collaborative work with our diocese as important allies in our efforts to form leaders for our society. Bishop Sweeney explained how this new certificate honors both St. Elizabeth Seton and St. Vincent de Paul because formation was the key to renewing the Church in their day by empowering leaders to transform society. We embrace this same commitment by continuing to form our own leaders with this new catechetical certificate: The Practice of Catechesis for All Ages and Generations.
Bishop Sweeney also emphasized how the Sisters of Charity have striven for many years, through various ministries, to pass on the faith in our diocese. In fact, their efforts and impact on the diocese have been discussed at length in the Coffee with Kupke podcast, which Father Manning co-hosts.
Dr. Santamaria discussed how this catechetical certificate program is indeed “sacred work” because education is a ministry that forms, heals, and serves. His unconditional and generous support of our many diocesan initiatives continues to be a most welcome blessing.
This is a great opportunity for our catechetical leaders to build relationships with national catechetical leaders and to learn from experts in the field. Participants will not only develop their knowledge and skills but also gain access to the latest thinking and best practices in use today.
If a catechetical leader—or catechists interested in leadership—would like to apply, please contact the catechetical office.
Father Yojaneider Garcia is the Director of the Catechetical Office and Faith Formation.