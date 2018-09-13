A hero priest

Richard A. Sokerka

Hero. It’s a word we hear less frequently these days when our world, our nation and our Church seem turned upside down.



But it’s a word that certainly fits Father Vincent Capodanno, and his story needs to be told over and over again.



Father Capodanno, who was serving as a Catholic U.S. Navy chaplain in Vietnam when he was killed in action, could well serve as a good example for the Church as it deals with the abuse crisis, according to the Archbishop for the Military Services Timothy Broglio, who made that observation in his homily at a memorial Mass for the slain priest on the 51st anniversary of his death in combat on Sept. 4, 1967. “He cared for the vulnerable,” Archbishop Broglio said, “because the Marines were under attack. He imitated his Lord by giving his life so that others might live.”



And on that fateful day, he died heroically ministering to the Marines in his battalion.



The citation for the chaplain’s Medal of Honor, awarded posthumously in 1969, describes the priest’s heroism: “In response to reports the 2d Platoon of M Company was in danger of being overrun by a massed enemy assaulting force, Lt. Capodanno left the relative safety of the company command post and ran through an open area raked with fire, directly to the beleaguered platoon. Disregarding the intense enemy small-arms, automatic weapons and mortar fire, he moved about the battlefield administering last rites to the dying and giving medical aid to the wounded. When an exploding mortar round inflicted painful multiple wounds to his arms and legs, and severed a portion of his right hand, he steadfastly refused all medical aid. Instead, he directed corpsmen to help their wounded comrades and, with calm vigor, continued to move about the battlefield as he provided encouragement by voice and example to the valiant Marines.”



The citation concluded, “By his heroic conduct on the battlefield, and his inspiring example, Lt. Capodanno upheld the finest traditions of the U.S. Naval Service. He gallantly gave his life in the cause of freedom.”



In addition the Medal of Honor, Father Capodanno, a native of Staten Island, N.Y., was awarded the Navy Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. The USS Capodanno, a Navy frigate in commission from 1973 to 1993 that was deployed during Desert Storm, was named in his honor, as are seven chapels around the world, including on Hill 51 in Que Son Valley in Vietnam that the chaplain himself helped build out of thatched palms and bamboo.



But most importantly, his cause for sainthood is marching on. He was declared a “Servant of God” in 2006 by the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.



Archbishop Broglio said the priest is role model, not just for chaplains and those serving in the military, but also for all Catholics to emulate. The cause for canonization, he said, means “this figure is worthy of imitation. I think Father Capodanno, in terms of virtues, he teaches us fidelity; he teaches us perseverance and he teaches us immense charity.”



A role model and a hero, his story is much needed these days.

