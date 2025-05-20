A Jubilee of Teenagers – at Six Flags!!

The “Jubilee of Teenagers” in Rome had been scheduled for April 25-27, culminating with the Canonization of “the first Millennial Saint,” Carlos Acutis, who died at 15 years of age in 2006. The Canonization ceremony was postponed after the death of Pope Francis on April 21. The “Jubilee of Teenagers” for our diocese and the state of New Jersey took place this past Sunday, May 18, at Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park in Jackson, N.J. The five dioceses of our State have had an annual “Youth Rally” at Six Flags for many years, missing a few years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Last Sunday was the third opportunity I had to participate. I was happy to be able to return this year, as part of our Jubilee celebrations.