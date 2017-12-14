A Ministry of Warmth

Parishioners bring comfort to those experiencing life’s tough times through handmade gifts of shawls and blankets

SUCCASUNNA With the start of winter so near, there’s a ministry that has surely warmed the hearts of many through the talents of its members in knitting and crocheting.



Throughout the Diocese, there are several parishes that host this unique ministry known as the Prayer Shawl Ministry. It is dedicated to providing comfort to those in need through the creation of shawls and blankets. These handmade gifts have been given to hospice patients, grieving families who recently lost a loved one and active servicemen and servicewomen in the military. On a more joyous occasion, blankets are given to babies who have just been baptized.



Kerri Ann Mulligan founded the ministry at St. Therese Parish here along with Robin Porter, who is also music director there. In just seven years, those involved in this ministry have hand-made more than 900 shawls and blankets. Mulligan learned how to crochet as a young child, taught by her grandmother, and that love of crocheting and knitting has allowed her to use her talents to help those who are suffering from some of life’s difficult moments.



“We want to show others what we are doing in hope that this ministry will catch on,” said Mulligan. “We are spreading the good word by these shawls and blankets that have created tears for the recipients but much joy and comfort.”



At St. Therese, there are currently 48 members of the ministry, ranging from the age of 27 to 96; some of its members come from other parishes and even other faith denominations. Dedicated to the ministry, the materials, such as yarn, are purchased entirely through the donations of ministry members and through the generosity of parishioners.



With the success of the ministry at St. Therese, Mulligan has been able to help other parishes start up prayer shawl ministries.



Through Mulligan’s guidance, Peg Feyl started the prayer shawl ministry at St. Mary Parish in Denville three years ago. The ministry, which is called Threads of Love, has nearly 30 members and similar to Mulligan, Feyl learned how to knit and crochet through a family member — her mother.



“I feel so blessed to be part of this group of woman who enjoy taking the time to make these shawls for those in need,” said Feyl.



The process goes beyond knitting and crocheting. Each member knits in a quiet space and prays as he or she makes the shawl or blanket. Members also usually are the ones to hand deliver the gift to the recipient, being present at a funeral for a loved one, visiting a patient in the hospital or at a baby’s baptism.



Once a month at St. Mary Parish, Father Martin Glynn, pastor, blesses the shawls at Mass, allowing the entire congregation to be a special part of the ministry through their prayers.



With Christmas around the corner, the group at St. Mary’s also is creating prayer squares using the extra yarn left over from the shawls. “They are 3 by 3 inches and each has a cross in the center of it,” said Feyl. “They are given during the Third Week of Advent and we ask the parishioners to take a square for someone who needs prayers and to give them the square.”



Feyl created the prayer shawl ministry after being a member of the bereavement ministry at St. Mary’s. “I wanted to think of a way that we could let these people know that we care and reach out in a more tangible way,” she said.



Throughout the Diocese, prayer shawl ministries have been an active part in parish life. “It’s a ministry where many appreciated that you took the time to make this gift for them,” Mulligan said. “Knowing that, they are able to get through the most difficult journey of their lives. It’s an honor and privilege to be a part of that.” Mulligan is offering to help any parish that would like to begin this ministry at their parish. “I am so passionate about this,” said Mulligan. “When you see the people and their faces, you understand what the shawl or blanket means to them. In some way, they feel like it’s God putting his arms around their soul.”





