A National Eucharistic Congress – An Opportunity to be part of History

BISHOP
KEVIN J.
SWEENEY
As part of a three-year National Eucharistic Revival, plans are being made for the first National Eucharistic Congress to be held in the United States in 83 years! On the website for the Eucharistic Revival, you can learn about the history of Eucharistic Congresses and that, “Since 1895, the United States has been host to nine National Eucharistic Congresses and two International Eucharistic Congresses (1926 & 1976).”
The last (9th) National Eucharistic Congress was in 1941, so we will truly have the opportunity to be “part of history” by participating in the 10th National Eucharistic Congress that will take place in Indianapolis from July 17 to 21, 2024. The organizers of the Congress are expecting that at least 80,000 Catholics from all over the country will attend. As a diocese, we have reserved tickets and hotel accommodations for 200 people. We are still working on transportation details/flight arrangements. Participants can register with the diocese and then make their own transportation arrangements. We are still researching the options and costs for flights. More details will be shared as soon as we have them and as pilgrims (participants) register.
Priests, deacons, religious and faithful throughout the diocese are invited to be part of the “Pilgrimage to the National Eucharistic Congress” because it will truly be a reflection of the People of God on a journey, strengthened by the Eucharist. One aspect of a pilgrimage is that it involves sacrifice. I am aware that the cost of attending the conference will be “prohibitive” for some. We are working on ways to offer “scholarships” and/or financial assistance to those who may wish to attend but would struggle to be able to afford the full cost. No doubt, some who would wish to attend but are unable will seek to sponsor others through a financial donation for those who are able to participate. We especially hope that many youth and young adults will be able to attend, and we know some of them will be in need of financial assistance. We are working on plans to offer these “sponsor” opportunities.
To emphasize the “pilgrimage” aspect of the Eucharistic Revival and Eucharistic Congress, a “National Eucharistic Pilgrimage” is being planned that will have four routes. From the North (Minnesota), South (Texas), East (Connecticut), and West (California), from May 17 to July 16, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims will take place in four processions that will all lead to and meet in Indianapolis. Click here for more information.
Some will walk, some will fly, and others will drive, but we will all meet in Indianapolis as part of this National Pilgrimage to the Eucharistic Congress. There will surely be spiritual benefits for those who participate, whether that participation is “in person” or spiritual. Our prayer and confident hope is that this time of Eucharistic Revival, the National Pilgrimage, and Eucharistic Congress will be a Blessing for our nation as a whole and for the Catholic Church in our country.
If you are thinking about being a part of this historic moment for the Church in our country, now is the time to register or at least get the information and details so that you can consider registering as soon as possible. For more information or to register, please go to our diocesan website at https://rcdop.org/nec.
Reflecting on the “historic” nature of the upcoming National Eucharistic Congress, I thought about the “historic moments” for the Church in our country during my lifetime or during the past 100 years. My “Top Ten” moments (below) are a very “debatable” list. I did ask for some assistance with the list, especially by discussing it with our Diocesan Archivist and Church Historian Msgr. Raymond Kupke. As many are aware, Msgr Kupke is the pastor of St. Anthony’s Parish in Hawthorne; professor of Church History at Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall; author of the book Living Stones: A History of the Catholic Church in the Diocese of Paterson; and co-host of the Coffee with Kupke podcast. I am sure there are some readers who will have thoughts, comments, and suggested changes (or corrections). If you would like to let me know your thoughts about the list, please send comments to [email protected]. I will be happy or, at least willing, to post an amended list if necessary.
Here is my list of the “Top Ten” Most Historically Significant Moments for the Catholic Church in the United States 1924–2022” (listed in chronological order):
