A New Office of Hispanic Ministry

BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
While I could not find a particular quote online, I distinctly remember hearing that St. Pope John Paul II, who spoke at least eight languages fluently, had said that when he prayed, he prayed in Polish (his native language).
At some point in college, I believe as a freshman or sophomore, I remember being intrigued by hearing in a philosophy class that a particular philosopher (I do not recall his name) began his academic career as a “philologist,” If you google “philologist,” you will find (at dictionary.com) the following:
I believe that moment was the beginning of my interest in the wonderful mystery that is human language. Where do words come from? How have different languages developed and what does that say about us as human beings, created male and female in the image and likeness of God?
Many years later, after I began to take an interest in trying to learn to speak, listen, and communicate in Spanish, I went to the Dominican Republic for the second time to continue my studies, between my first and second parish assignments. Early in that trip, I concelebrated a Mass with the Bishop of the Diocese of La Vega. At the conclusion of the Mass, he invited me to introduce myself and say a few words. I did my best and thought I did OK. After the Mass, in the sacristy, the kind and wise Bishop said to me, “Don’t say that I am here to learn the language, rather say that you are here to get to know the people and the culture.” It was like a “lightbulb” went on in my head and I appreciated even more the opportunity, not only to study and try to learn a language, but also to be able to get to know people and a different culture through the “instrument” of language.
Speaking of language, we all have the experience of finding it difficult to find the right words to communicate what we feel or describe an experience. I have struggled to find the words to express what a blessing it has been in my life and priesthood to come to know the Spanish-speaking, Latino people and communities that I have been privileged to know, especially through the experience of our shared faith.
Now, as Bishop, I have been privileged to begin to get to know the Spanish-speaking communities, parishes, parishioners, priests, deacons, religious, and lay leaders in our Diocese. In the course of the past year, as I continue to try to follow the advice of “Bishop Camilo” of La Vega, and get to know the people and the culture, part of learning about culture is learning history. I have learned that our Diocese has a rich history of welcoming immigrant communities from many different countries and who speak many different languages. As I get to know our Spanish-speaking communities, I am aware of the vibrant Polish community in our Diocese and I am working toward getting to know them and their culture, as I hope I will get to know some of their language as well.
I am sharing these experiences and thoughts at this time, because I want to let you know that we have decided to open a Diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry. In recent years, our Hispanic Ministry has been part of a Multi-Cultural Office under our Vicar for Evangelization. For many years, our Diocese has had a Migrant Ministry, which did wonderful outreach, provided pastoral care and other services to Spanish-speaking immigrants in the Diocese. That work will continue under the Office of Hispanic Ministry.
For the past three years, our Spanish-speaking communities, parishes, and leaders have been part of a nation-wide process in conjunction with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) called the “Quinto Encuentro” (the Fifth Encounter). It is the fifth time in the past 50 years when Hispanic and Latino Catholic leaders have engaged Spanish-speaking Catholics in a process of meetings, listening, and conversations in order to develop pastoral priorities for Ministry and Evangelization. This is one reason, perhaps the main reason, why this seems to be a good time to establish a Diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry, so that the results of the “Quinto Encuentro” can be implemented and a vibrant part of our Diocesan Church can continue to grow and feel more and more represented and integrated as part of the Diocesan Church.
In the process of making this decision, after consulting with many diocesan leaders, it was very reassuring to hear and learn that, if we were to establish this “new” Diocesan Office, there is a leader who is well prepared and ready to step into the role as Director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry. That person is Maria Moncaleano. For those who may not know Maria, you will have an opportunity to get to know her and her extensive experience of ministry in the Diocese, as well as her work with Hispanic Ministry at the State and National Level, in an upcoming profile in the Beacon.
Language, in all its beauty and mystery, is just one aspect of what makes us human and children of God. When we are attentive to or try to learn a language or languages different from our own, we can find a door that allows us to come to know new sisters and brothers, culture and history, and that can be a great blessing. Even though, like St. Pope John Paul II, we may all pray in our “first language,” part of the beauty of our Catholic faith is the way it unites us, no matter where we come from or what language we speak.