A Sad Anniversary

BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
This Jan. 22 will be the 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion on demand in our country. As we speak about and experience political and other divisions, I am not sure if there has been any issue that has been more divisive on the national and many other levels of society over these past 50 (plus) years.
As I write at this time, I would like to share with you a few things that I have learned from the abortion debate:
1. As Disciples, as Catholic Christians, part of living our baptismal call is being a “faithful citizen.” While it is a mistake to attempt to impose our faith or deeply held beliefs on any person or on society, our faith (the Gospel and Magisterium) must guide our participation in striving for the common good, especially in a democracy.
2. We must ask ourselves, “What is our responsibility when our government passes an unjust law?” Pages and pages have been and could be written on this subject and we all need to realize people of good will can have legitimately differing opinions, especially when it comes to approach. Personally, while realizing that it is far from a perfect comparison, I do not believe that we can ignore the lessons of history, particularly in the tragic case of slavery in our country, which teaches us there have been times when an intrinsic evil has been accepted as the law of the land. We have a responsibility, with a well-formed conscience, to resist and do all that we can to change an unjust law.
3. Women and Men — Is abortion a women’s issue or an issue of women’s rights? I believe that it would be disrespectful to fail to acknowledge that many see abortion or the, so called, right to choose or to privacy as a women’s rights issue. As a man, a celibate, and a bishop, I offer these thoughts with humility and with a sincere respect for a person of good will who would disagree. As Catholics, along with many others, we believe that life begins at conception. However, there is also a preponderance of scientific, genetic and biological evidence to argue that the question of when life begins is not a matter of religion or faith, but of proven and accepted science. If we, as a society, believe in the inalienable rights of every human person and that the first of those rights is life, then those rights should be acknowledged as including protection for every human person.
4. Changing a Law v. Changing Hearts — I am convinced that, if we approach the abortion debate with yelling, screaming and accusation, only trying to prove that those who disagree with us are wrong, then we will never accomplish our true goal of promoting and recognizing the dignity and value of every human life from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death. Rather, I believe, that we must begin (each day) by examining our own consciences and prayerfully ask the Lord to guide our thoughts, words and actions.
I realize that these thoughts barely scratch the surface of a complex issue that is so much more than a debate (religious, political or otherwise). I also realize and encourage us all to remember that many women, couples and families may be in need of healing after having had an abortion, whether recently or many years ago. There is support and many resources are available for those who may seek this healing. You can go to our diocesan website, click on Diocesan Offices (Respect Life), and find information on Rachel’s Vineyard. There are also many resources available for those who may find themselves in a crisis pregnancy. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops suggesting that all dioceses have a Walking with Moms in Need program, which offers assistance to moms pre-birth, through birth and following. We are currently working on a “Directory of Services — Walking with Moms in Need” that will be on our diocesan website and available to parishes in the coming weeks.
Even though we are in a “New Year,” we are still dealing with the global pandemic, COVID-19, and the accompanying protocols and restrictions, so, like so much in 2020, our commemoration on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision will be different this year. Along with Cardinal Tobin, I have joined the bishops of our state in calling for a day of “Prayer and Fasting” on Friday, Jan. 22.
The Right to Life March, which is usually held in Washington, D.C., will be held virtually this year on Friday, Jan. 29. We will have more information and details on all of this in next week’s edition of The Beacon, in communication with our parishes and through social media.
As we enter into this year of 2021, perhaps many will recall 2020 as a year when we were reminded that life is truly a gift and, at times, it is a very fragile gift. As we will commemorate the sad anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, I ask that all in our Diocese come together in prayer that we may have a greater respect for the dignity and value of every human person. Let us re-dedicate ourselves, our families, our parishes and our communities to witness and act on behalf of Life and look forward with hope to a day when all will respect and protect the Gift of Life.