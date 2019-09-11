Richard A. Sokerka
Who doesn’t like to go to a concert to hear and see their favorite singers and musicians?
Most of us enjoy going to concerts, no matter what our age or taste in music.
But when these musicians and singers use their platforms as stars to take a side on a moral issue that results in the killing of an innocent child in the womb, it is time for us to draw a line in the sand and not support them.
Unfortunately, more than 130 performers crossed that line in the sand when they signed a Planned Parenthood-sponsored petition against recent abortion restrictions passed by several states. Planned Parenthood touted their signatures, as “saying access to sexual and reproductive health care is about the same type of freedom that allows them to create music and speak their truth — because no one is free unless they control their own body.”
Among the signers were Ariana Grande, Carole King, Demi Lovato, the Foo Fighters, Idina Menzel, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Mackelmore, Miley Cyrus, Nine Inch Nails, Norah Jones and T-Pain.
But, in truth, these performers are out of touch with the majority of women in the U.S.
“Abortion victimizes and disempowers women — our bodies should be free from violence including the violence of abortion,” said Molly Sheahan of the organization We Are Pro-Life Women.
Polls consistently show that three-quarters of Americans, including 79 percent of black and Hispanic women, are in favor of ending or restricting abortion.
Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, said celebrities are “wildly out of touch” with most Americans, both in recognizing the reality of abortion and on the issue of taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood.
“As powerful as Hollywood elites are, they can’t change the underlying truth that abortion takes the life of one and wounds another, and that Planned Parenthood is our nation’s largest abortion provider,” said Mancini.
It’s a sad song these performers are singing by siding with Planned Parenthood. Pray that they change their tune and realize that by supporting abortion they may just be ending the life of the next superstar performer.