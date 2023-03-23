A ‘son of St. Patrick’

On March 14, the Passaic County Board of County Commissioners honored Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney in Paterson as part of their Irish-American Heritage Month Celebration. Bishop Sweeney is pictured at the ceremony, which included dancing and bagpipes. County Commissioner Terry Duffy presented the bishop with a letter. Bishop Sweeney is the son of Irish immigrants and often references his Irish heritage in his writings and social media posts. In addition to participating in St. Patrick’s Day “season” events in the Diocese of Paterson recently, Bishop Sweeney concelebrated Mass on St. Patrick’s Day with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. Bishop Sweeney provided the image of St. Patrick from the occasion.