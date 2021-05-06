BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
When I thought about writing this column for this weekend of May 8/9, after a while, the term “Spiritual Bouquet” came to mind. That is a phrase that (I believe, unfortunately) we do not hear as often as we used to. The decline may have to do with fewer Catholic elementary schools and, especially, with fewer religious sisters teaching in those schools. I did receive a few “Spiritual Bouquets” from schools and communities here in our Diocese, when I was named as the new Bishop last year. I take this opportunity to say “Thank You” for that very important spiritual support.
For those who may not be familiar with the term, “Spiritual Bouquet,” the Merriam Webster Dictionary defines it as:
“a card notifying the recipient of a number of devotional acts performed by a Roman Catholic on behalf of a person on special occasions (such as name days or anniversaries) or for the soul of someone recently deceased especially as an expression of sympathy.”
When the term came to my mind in regard to writing this column, I wasn’t thinking of the literal, dictionary definition, rather I was thinking more of the concept of putting things together (like a bouquet of flowers) and offering them to the Lord. Another way of saying it could be, I had three (or four) possible topics to write on this weekend and I found it difficult to choose one and leave out the others. So, I will offer this column as a form of a “Spiritual Bouquet.”
May 8 is an important Feast Day in our Diocese. It is the Feast of Blessed Miriam Teresa Demjanovich (March 26, 1901–May 8, 1927), an American Ruthenian Catholic Sister of Charity who has been beatified by our Catholic Church. The beatification ceremony was the first to take place in the United States. The ceremony took place at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Newark on Oct. 4, 2014, and our own Bishop Serratelli preached at the Mass. In his homily, he said:
In his all-wise Providence, God chose to entrust Sister Miriam Teresa to the Sisters of Charity and to grace her with mystical visions and deep insights to show that, only with prayer, can we, the branches, bear much fruit; to show us that union with God is the source for all we do in Jesus’ name; and, even more importantly, to show us, as she herself once wrote, that “Union with God … is the spiritual height God calls everyone to achieve — any one, not only religious but any one, … who says ‘yes’ constantly to God.”
Bishop Serratelli, along with the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth in Convent Station, have been enthusiastic supporters of the life and cause for canonization of Blessed Miriam. The Sisters of Charity have a wonderful website with information about Blessed Miriam’s life and holiness and much more. You can “Google” Blessed Miriam Demjanovich, cause for canonization or go here.
As we know, this coming Sunday, May 9, is Mother’s Day. Obviously, I (or anyone) could write a long article and/or many books and volumes on the importance of mothers. We each have received the gift of our life from God through our parents and for so many we have come to know God, who is Love, in the love that we received from our parents, so often in a special way through a “Mother’s Love.” We can certainly honor and thank our mothers on this special day with cards, flowers, gifts, cooking, or going out for dinner. I believe that, similar to “Father’s Day” and “Thanksgiving,” one of the best ways we can celebrate “Mother’s Day” is by realizing that every single day, 365 days every year, we should be grateful for (and show our gratitude to) our mothers.
I realize that this may not be the case for everyone. Sadly, as weak and sinful human beings, we know that the love between a mother and child is not always perfect and many times, there is need for healing, reconciliation, and forgiveness. Where that is necessary, “Mother’s Day” can be a difficult day, but it can also remind us “with God, all things are possible.” If you need proof or an example, try to remember (or learn about) the patron saint of mothers, St. Monica, and her son, St. Augustine. To say that they, “had their ups and downs” in their relationship is an understatement, but Monica persevered in prayer and never lost hope for her son who appeared to be lost. Augustine would eventually allow God to touch his heart and he would always be an example for his mother’s love, faith, and patience.
What do Blessed Miriam Teresa and Mother’s Day have to do with vocations? Last weekend, I wrote about St. Joseph the Worker, but (to be transparent and honest), I had forgotten that last Sunday, the Fourth Sunday of Easter, would be “Good Shepherd Sunday,” a day that is sometimes recognized as “World Day of Prayer for Vocations.” When we hear the word vocation, we often think of and speak about vocations to the priesthood or consecrated religious life and it is good that we do so. We certainly need to pray for and encourage an increase in these vocations. Blessed Miriam Teresa reminds and teaches us that hearing and responding to God’s call can be a path to holiness, whatever one’s particular vocation may be, whether as a priest or religious, in the single life, or in the beautiful vocation of marriage. As she said, we are all called to that “Union with God.”
Thinking about vocations on Mother’s Day also reminds us how grateful we need to be to every Mom (and Dad) who has said “yes” to the gift of life and to the vocation of being a parent. Like St. Augustine, many saints find the path to holiness because of what they learned and received from their mother. Let us pray for all moms, that they can be examples of love and holiness for their children and families. Maybe we can offer them the gift of a “Spiritual Bouquet”?
Happy Mother’s Day!