A Tradition on Good Friday

PATERSON In the Old City of Jerusalem, tradition holds that the Via Dolorosa (The Way of Sorrows) was the path that Jesus had to follow carrying his cross on his way to his crucifixion on Golgatha.
For many years on Good Friday, the tradition for the parishioners of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist is to present a live re-enactment of Christ’s sorrowful journey on the Via Dolorosa to Calvary through the Living Stations of the Cross along the streets of the city. Like the hustle and bustle of the market places along the Villa Dolorosa on that first Good Friday in Old Jerusalem, the way of the Stations of the Cross in Paterson is lined with stores and businesses.
Jesus’ final hours ending in his crucifixion will be dramatized on the city streets at 1 p.m., April 19, Good Friday, starting at the Bishop Rodimer Center adjacent to the cathedral on Grand Street.
More than 40 parishioners have volunteered their time and talent to bring this spiritual reflection on Jesus’ final hours to life for all in the city to see just as it happened more than 2,000 years ago. Through building sets to the making of the costumes of the Roman centurions, the parishioners began preparing for the Good Friday event shortly after the Christmas season.
Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the cathedral and diocesan vicar for special projects, said, “I can’t begin to express how inspired I am by the incredible dedication and the profound faith that is being demonstrated by all those involved in the Living Stations of the Cross. Both young and old alike are here for many hours each week working so very hard to ensure that all who experience the Stations will draw ever closer to the Lord by the realization of what Jesus had endured out of love for our salvation.
“I hope many from around the Diocese will join us as we process through the streets giving witness to faith, hope and love,” Msgr. Sylva said.
The Living Stations of the Cross will allow onlookers and the congregation to witness and follow in Christ’s steps from his fear in the Garden of Gethsemane to his promise of Easter Sunday glory through his Resurrection.
Hector Jimenez, who has been involved in the production for eight years, is directing this year’s Live Stations of the Cross at the cathedral. “The Stations of the Cross allows us to reflect on Jesus’ life and death but more than anything, it’s bringing the Word of Christ to the world,” he said. “As Catholics, this is our story, our teaching, our faith tradition. Doing this through the busy streets of Paterson, we want to make a public witness that we are still strong and we as a Catholic Church will continue to preach (in the public square).”
The procession will go through neighboring streets around the cathedral passing locations such as Eva’s Village, which serves hundreds of meals to the homeless daily.
“In the past, we have had up to 1,700 people following us in procession,” said Jimenez, “I tell those participating in the Stations you never know whose lives we are touching by one reenactment. There was one year when a grown man couldn’t stop crying. It was moving to see.”
The last stations will be held inside the Cathedral itself with the crucifixion reenacted at the altar of the Cathedral. The Living Stations of the Cross will end before the cathedral’s Good Friday “Celebration of the Lord’s Passion,” at 3 p.m., which will be led by Bishop Serratelli.
“When we recall vividly — with our minds and hearts — what Jesus endured out of love for us, we cannot but be overwhelmed with gratitude,” Jimenez said. “And it is that sense of gratitude to God which will give us the faith and hope required to love through our own crosses. He gave us eternal life but at a cost that he was willing to pay out of love for us. As Catholics, when we join with him on that last earthly journey, we realize how to join with one another on our heavenly journey.”