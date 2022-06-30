CLIFTON After nearly 50 years, pro-life advocates serving as a voice for the voiceless in the womb at each March for Life in Washington D.C. in January, saw their efforts rewarded as the U.S. Supreme Court made its historic decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade that had legalized abortion in 1973. The decision brought joy to the faithful from the Diocese who had traveled by the busloads in freezing temperatures and rain, sleet and snow to make the annual pilgrimage to Capitol Hill to defend life in the womb.
On June 24, feast of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist, the Diocese’s patron — Roe v. Wade was no longer the law of the land in large part due to the pro-life witness at the March for Life year after year. The U.S. Supreme Court released its ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case ending legalized abortion through all nine months of pregnancy in all 50 states.
In a statement, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney wrote, “Life is a gift that comes to us from God from the moment of conception. Our laws should protect the dignity and value of life at every moment from conception until natural death. That the Supreme Court has recognized that life begins at conception is an answer to prayer and is the beginning of a process of reclaiming our society’s respect for the fundamental dignity of every human person.” (To read his entire statement, turn to page 2.)
Throughout the Diocese, there was celebratory joy in hearing the news that after nearly five decades and more than 60 million lives in the womb lost, Roe v. Wade was no longer the law of the land. Those who spoke to The Beacon also affirmed their continued commitment to the work the pro-life community needs to do in New Jersey. Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy, who claims Catholic roots, signed into law the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act that codified a woman’s right to abortion on demand up to and until birth, making New Jersey the most abortion-friendly state in the nation.
Dr. Mary Mazzarella, director of the Office of Respect Life and a retired pediatrician, said, “I feel ecstatic about the news. It was long overdue. Thousands and thousands of babies will be saved from a cruel death. Credit to all those people who attended the March for Life for the past 50 years. Even when things seemed hopeless, the people always showed up for it.”
Also overjoyed about the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade was Marla Martinez, a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Church in Parsippany. She celebrated her birthday on June 24 and considered the overturing of Roe v. Wade as the best birthday gift she could ever receive. Martinez, who has attended many March for Life events over the years, said, “I am so happy this finally happened and will continue my prayers that we don’t go backward but only move forward. The work continues.”
While this is a significant judicial victory, a cultural victory has to happen to spread the Culture of Life according to Father Michael Rodak, pastor of St. Jude Parish in Hardyston and diocesan director of pilgrimages. “Will we see us as Catholics living our faith? Will we be a pro-life people?” he asked. “We have got to change the culture of society. This is of real importance. God breathes a soul into a child and we need to help pregnant women and give women the opportunity to give that child a home.”
Referring to the many politicians who consider themselves Catholic yet support pro-abortion policies and laws, Father Rodak said, “We have to let elected officials who know abortion is not acceptable to Catholics. Abortion is not pro-woman. Many priests have witnessed the pain women and men have experienced after an abortion.”
In Morristown, pro-lifers joined on the Morristown Green to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which was coordinated by the OverturnRoe.org Coalition.
“Roe v. Wade has been an open wound in our body politic ever since the day it was decided more than 49 years ago,” said Lisa Hart, vice president of Morris County Right to Life. “But today the healing can finally begin, starting with state laws that protect human life in the womb and provide help and hope for mothers. Despite our elation today, we have a lot of work to do in New Jersey. Abortion is permitted at any time and for any reason in this state — late term, sex selection, disability of child. We have the highest rate of abortion of any state in the U.S. as measured by abortions per thousand of women of reproductive age, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Abortions can be done in a medical office by someone who is not a doctor. Parental permission is not required. These conditions in New Jersey are dangerous and leave women vulnerable and unsafe.”
In March 2020, the U.S. Bishops launched the pro-life initiative — Walking with Moms in Need. The program was created to support pregnant and parenting women on a parish level. It also affirms to help women in a crisis pregnancy situation.
For 37 years, Good Counsel Homes have helped over 8,200 women and children with 744,607 days and nights of assistance. Good Counsel continues to welcome homeless pregnant women, including those with mental illness and possibly addiction, into their homes. In addition to a home, mothers receive help in going back to school and finding work, as well as taking part in nutrition, parenting, personal budgeting classes, and much more.
Christopher Bell, co-founder and president, of Good Counsel Homes, said, “This is a joyful day to see that children will be protected from the moment of conception until natural death. Now we need to see this enshrined in law throughout the entire United States because sadly, more than half the states will continue to allow abortion, even until the moment of birth.”
The N.J. Catholic Conference, the public policy arm of the state’s bishops, released a statement on the overturning of Roe v. Wade expressing their “deepest gratitude for the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. This decision ends a very dark chapter in American history and now is the time for our nation to move forward to heal wounds and social divisions.”
The bishops also affirmed that the Catholic Church in the state stands ready to help moms and mothers-to-be in need. In the statement, the bishops said, “As the largest, private social service provider in the world, the Catholic Church offers many life-affirming programs. From pregnancy centers to numerous programs that provide clothing, food, housing services, and access to other basic needs. The Catholic Church stands ready to assist every mother, expecting or parenting.”
