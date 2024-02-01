A vocations discernment retreat can offer the way forward

Have you ever asked yourself, “What does God want me to do with my life?” The diocesan vocations office is hosting a discernment retreat during the first weekend of March to help young men get a step closer to answering that question. For episode 40, a young priest and a seminarian join Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Jai Agnish, diocesan communications director, to discuss the discernment process and the value of spiritual retreats. John Peter Zappe is in his final year of minor seminary undergraduate studies at the College Seminary of the Immaculate Conception at St. Andrew’s Hall. Father Frank Lennie was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Paterson in May 2021 by Bishop Sweeney. The two young men share their experiences of answering their vocational calling and invite other young men to consider attending the retreat. Listen on any major podcast platform or watch the episode on the bishop’s YouTube channel.